WWE superstar Liv Morgan living her dreams before the Nightmare Elimination Chamber – Up News Info San Francisco

Liv Morgan is living her best life. Being a WWE superstar gives you many "pinching,quot; moments as a lifelong wrestling fan. Although it has been competing in the world of sports entertainment larger than life for more than five years, these surreal moments still occur almost daily. It is hard to imagine his enthusiasm dying in the short term.

Earlier this week on WWE.com, his image appeared prominently at the top of the homepage in an ad for pay per view of the Sunday Elimination Chamber. Natalya and Shayna Baszler flanked her as one of the six women who will compete in the main event of the program. I hadn't seen the ad and shouted in excitement when I mentioned it.

"I want to see it!" She exclaimed.

There was no doubt about it, this was his "pinch,quot; moment for the day.

Morgan's gratitude is fueled by a humble education. Her father passed away before she was born, leaving her mother as the only provider of six children. Witnessing the sacrifices his mother made on behalf of the family helped shape the person he would eventually convert. Love and admiration helped to forge an unbreakable bond between the two.

Her voice broke a little and she was excited to remember the moment when her mother surprised her during the filming of the reality show. Total divas. Without Liv's knowledge, Nikki and Brie Bella arranged for her to fly approximately 12 hours to join them in a tropical beach house after learning that the mother and daughter had never gone on vacation together. Therefore, she will never be able to pay the Bella Twins, but she will be among the ones that most encourage her when they enter the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

The Elimination Chamber on Sunday is likely to cause another "pinch,quot; moment for the 25-year-old New Jersey native. Just entering the imposing field of sadistic dreams of 10-ton steel with another five will cause goosebumps. Win the match and face Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania will take the excitement to a whole new level.

The House party will also face Morgan against his former stablemates in The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Until recently, the fights between them was nothing that the close-knit trio really considered, but establishing the pay-per-view score now dominates their thoughts.

Morgan is also in the middle of presenting a renewed character and recently participated in one of the most shocking stories in recent history. The relaunch occurs immediately after a long absence on television, which used to recharge and rethink its approach to reach the top of the WWE women's division. The hiatus has been paying off in swords.

Since his resurgence at the end of December, his career could never have been more ardent. In the approximately two months that followed, she competed in the Royal Rumble Match, appeared in the coveted closing segment of Raw, it becomes the talk of the city of wrestling for its secret romance with Lana, and is now one of the headliners for payment for Sunday's event.

I had the opportunity to catch up with the fast-growing Superstar to talk about his resurgence, his impressive enmity with Lana, the unperturbed relationship he has with his mother, his connection with fans and a note he received from one he resorts to for inspiration

I have to think, grow like a wrestling fan, see yourself (on the cover of WWE.com) that way, it still has to be amazing.

I would never have thought about it, but I expected. It's crazy, every day I have "pinch,quot; moments. Because as you said, I grew up as a big WWE fan. That's all I wanted, and that's all I still want, although I'm in it. So I am grateful. I don't even know another word. I am very grateful to be in the center of the photo. I want to see it. I am grateful, I am grateful. There are many incredible women in that game, Shayna, Asuka, Nattie, The Doo Doo Riott Squad, with whom I am angry now. It's great.

Sorry, did you say The Doo Doo Riot Squad?

Yes. Yes, traitors.

So, when they were together and doing their thing last year, did they ever talk about separating and making an angle like this where the three would make this kind of treatment for each woman by herself?

We lived so much at the time and had so much fun that those conversations did not really arise. I think we all knew in the back of our minds that someday this would happen. But we don't really talk about it because we enjoy being together and the friendships that grew up in the scenes and behind the scenes were so strong and so pure. We just wanted to continue living in the moment, because it was beautiful. I do not know how to describe it. They were my sisters, and now it's the other end of the spectrum. And it happened in the blink of an eye, so it is crazy to try to adapt.

The Elimination Chamber is a truly unique combination that is only done once a year. How do you prepare for something like this?

I do not believe you would do it. I do not believe you would do it. How do you prepare? You risk? I still link fans. There is no vibration. It's just, get in there with the mentality that you know you're going to hurt yourself, so how much are you willing to endure to be the last one standing? Go to WrestleMania to have the opportunity to compete with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship So I think it's just the preparation of "How much am I willing to spend?" And for me personally, I would review everything.

You are still in the middle of updating this character. Was this a concept that occurred to you or was it a collaboration?

I just think it was time for the character to evolve. As much as I loved having pink hair and a blue tongue, you need to grow at some point. So I think it was time for Liv to grow up. So I had a nine-month break of self-discovery and hair dye. I'm just trying to find my balance and my place as a woman in the world and in this business. And for me it is different, and you are watching the growth live on television. What it is now may not be what it is in a couple of months. But I'm just trying to grow up, and I'm not completely there yet.

When you came back, you definitely made a splash with the angle you made with Lana. When you first discovered that this is how you were going to be reintroduced on television, what was your reaction?

I thought: "He's crazy enough, I will." I was excited. I was excited, nothing like this has ever been done. In the previous company, Lana and Lashley, they spent a lot of screen time in Raw. So, for me, being out of television for nine months, now you're in the image of the main event, in the spotlight of the main event, I was like, "Okay, great. I'm ready for that. Thank you for the opportunity. . "

Towards the end of the last season of Total divas We saw the Bellas fly in your mother to join you on vacation. It was a big, big surprise. How long did the two stay? I felt there was much more that could have been explored with you two.

Yes I know. I have cloudy eyes when I talk about it. Because it meant so much to me that just hearing me say that I hadn't been on vacation with my family made the girls feel strong enough like, "Wow, we have to bring Liv's mother here." I am really grateful for that. My mom was there for 24 hours. I don't remember how long the flight lasted. It was 12 hours, I think. I don't even remember. I could have added a couple of hours. But my mother does not fly. She doesn't like to travel. He hates flying, he doesn't feel comfortable with that.

They entered my phone and got their contact number and called her and asked if she wanted to go out alone for the day to see me. She was like, "Of course." Then he took that round trip flight, just for 12 hours in this Hawaiian house. It just seems crazy. I was so surprised and so surprised. And I will be grateful for that for the rest of my life.

Your mother was a single mother. There is no doubt that she is your role model. How much of her is in you today?

Yes, only its strength and its resistance. I think of my mother when my father died and only in his situation. She was pregnant with me. He had five other children at the kitchen table. She was not working, she is pregnant. What are you doing at that moment? What do you do? What do you decide to do at that time, are you pregnant and have five children? Your husband and his father have just died.

It's crazy for me to think because I don't know. I don't know what I would have done. And the fact that she simply kept it moving and continued, is amazing to me. It's amazing to me and I feel like I can never pay him. So only its strength and its resistance and its value. She never gave up. It is so amazing to me.

WWE does a lot of work in the community. I'm sure you've met fans who also admire you in a similar way. Is there anyone in particular who has really reached an emotional cordon with you?

I feel so normal, I'm not better than any of the fans in the stands. So I like to relate to them on a basic human level. Like: "I know you think I'm WWE superstar Liv Morgan, but I'm like you." So I would just like to remind you that, "You are special for. I am just like you."

A couple of weeks ago I was leaving a program and was having a bad day. I didn't feel very confident. I was questioning a lot. And there were five fans by the door, and it wasn't going to stop. I was going to keep walking, but as I walked away, I thought: “Just go see them, just go see them. Go see them, go say hello. And there was this girl, and she had a long note for me. And she said, "Thank you very much for stopping. I wanted to give you this note. And I said," Thank you. "Then I took the note and didn't read it until later. And the note was all I needed to hear at that moment. And I was so grateful that I stopped, because I wasn't going to do it, I wouldn't have received that note, so now I keep that note in my wallet, and I read it every time I feel I need it.

