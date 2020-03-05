Woman breaks up with boyfriend – Kill her daughter as revenge !!

A beautiful girl from Wisconsin, Zyana Corbin, 3, was brutally murdered by an angry and upset man.

Wisconsin authorities say Zyana was allegedly stabbed to death by her pregnant mother's ex-boyfriend late last month.

The Appleton Police Department arrested Demetrius Williams, 25, and charged him with first-degree intentional manslaughter and attempted first-degree manslaughter.

According to police, Tiana recently separated from Demetrius, and decided to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend, who is currently pregnant. Police say the accused killer was enraged after his girlfriend said he no longer wanted her to touch her.

"When Sergeant. Thao asked him why he wanted to kill (Tiana) and her unborn baby, he said & # 39; freedom and happiness & # 39; when asked to describe happiness, he said to kill (Tiana ) would mean that he no longer had to deal with it and download it. because of his anger, "the police wrote.

Police wrote that little Zyana was found with a deep laceration in the throat and neck area. According to reports, Tiana, who survived the attack, underwent emergency surgery. The condition of her and her unborn child is not immediately known.

This is what the GoFundMe page says: