Will WhatsApp win your lawsuit against NSO? The | Israel

Their products can help hack the phone of a political activist, a journalist or even a prince.

The espionage technology owned by the Israeli NSO Group is supposedly being used by authoritarian regimes and within that it is changing its traditional relationships, good and bad.

But it is also increasingly helping governments take strong measures against those who oppose them. NSO has faced a series of lawsuits, one of them by WhatsApp.

The messaging application seems to be close to winning that case, if only as a predetermined decision.

The spyware maker did not appear in court in the United States after he said he would "vigorously fight,quot; the accusations.

A breach was introduced in San Francisco on Monday after WhatsApp said its efforts to notify the NSO Group of the lawsuit had no response.

So what does this case tell us about the protection of digital privacy?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Raphael Satter – cybersecurity correspondent for Reuters news agency

Tanya O & # 39; Carroll – director of Amnesty Tech

James Shires, a professor at the University of Leiden who investigates cybersecurity in the Middle East

Source: Al Jazeera