Will it be treated that way by transmission networks? – Up News Info

The Pac-12 index of the main indicators of hardwood is positive … surprisingly positive … unquestionably positive:

Seven teams with roads to the general field of the NCAA Tournament (more than the SEC and the ACC).

Candidate for national player of the year (Oregon guard Payton Pritchard).

Higher TV ratings year after year (in FS1).

Victories that were not from the team conference ranked No. 4 (Baylor), No. 6 (Kentucky) and No. 8 (Seton Hall) in this week's AP survey.

The lower part is better, the medium is robust, and if the upper part is a bit soft, well, so be it. You can't have everything, and the Pac-12 clearly finally has something.

We'll see if he receives the right treatment over the next month on television networks that help establish narratives and frame reputation.

Such was the damage caused to the Pac-12's reputation in each of the previous two seasons that respect under the lights of Klieg in March cannot be presumed, no matter how many NCAA offers are submitted.

The power conferences that place only three teams in the tournament field in consecutive seasons, are prominent players in the First Four and advance only one team from six to Sweet 16: those power conferences are not in a position to demand respect.

But that is the last decade for the Pac-12.

At this time, the conference has three blocks for the NCAA (Oregon, Colorado and Arizona) and four more teams on several sides of the bubble (UCLA, USC, Arizona State and Stanford).

Only one conference, the Big Ten, occupies a substantially better position in the postseason as Selection Sunday approaches.

Right now, the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas looks as deliciously chaotic as any other on earth.

Seven teams, maybe even eight, maybe even nine, are able to win the title and claim the automatic position.

TV ratings reflect parity, unpredictability and the overall increase in product quality:

The Oregon-Utah game, which qualified against the NBA All-Star Game, and with an XFL advantage, was the most watched Pac-12 game in FS1 history (321,000 spectators), according to the network.

In February alone, three Pac-12 games attracted larger audiences in FS1 than any other game last season.

Overall, the Pac-12 audience at FS1 has increased by 13 percent over last season.

(Those numbers were until the end of February, by the way).

And yet, we can't help but ask ourselves:

How will the conference receive the networks during the March melting pot?

The Pac-12 index of final hardwood indicators is somewhat suboptimal.

A few weeks ago, ESPN confused Arizona schools, using a graphic with the Wildcats logo where the ASUs should have been.

That same week, the first nine minutes of the Cal-Arizona game went from FS1 to FS2 difficult to find due to a NASCAR race.

In January, the ESPN feed darkened during the last minutes of the Oregon-Colorado game; viewers received a prerecorded segment of filler content when CU secured a great victory and the crowd rushed to the court.

That same weekend, the ESPNU halftime show during the Colorado-Oregon state broadcast was devoid of live news, live results, live analysis and live bodies: everything was perennial content.

The Hotline sought explanations for these problems and was informed that the ever-green part-time segments on ESPNU, however annoying to the viewer, are not specific to Pac-12 broadcasts.

The technical flaw at the end of Colorado-Oregon? It could have happened at any time, at any conference.

The NASCAR race? What can you do.

The Pac-12 is not worried:

“None of the instances is exclusive to Pac-12. Human and technical errors, although unfortunate, occur in a variety of transmissions, regardless of membership in the sport and / or conference, "the conference said in a statement issued to the hotline.

“Regarding halftime content, ESPN is using prerecorded content in many of its ESPNU basketball games, regardless of the conference.

"With respect to the FS1 programming, its strategic programming of Pac-12 men's basketball this season has led to a marked increase in the audience this season and throughout the period of the association."

Fair enough and points taken.

Perhaps ESPN has confused the logos of North Carolina and the State of North Carolina.

Maybe the start of Michigan-Purdue was hit at FS2 by a car race.

Perhaps the last three minutes of the state of Kansas-Iowa were not available due to a technical problem.

Case by case, the problems are not alarming.

Together, they are a reminder that the Pac-12 should be a bit cautious with its reception over the next five weeks in major university basketball networks.

Because the conference is relevant for the first time in several years and deserves the floor space, the air time and the treatment given to their peers.

Let's see what we see, okay?

