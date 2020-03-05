Who is Alex Salmond? The | News

%MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e11% %MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e12%

Glasgow, United Kingdom – Alex Salmond, the former prime minister of Scotland, and a man who shook the foundations of the 300-year union with England, has rarely rejected political attention.

But the former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in favor of independence is subject to a very different kind of attention at the trial in Edinburgh for attempted rape and sexual assault.

%MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e13% %MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e14%

The 65-year-old man, who led the Scottish independence campaign that was close to victory in 2014, strongly denied all criminal charges, but the trial, which begins on March 9, is emerging as one of the most expected cases in recent British history.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e15% %MINIFYHTML83616c5bb6285ba47109f018f042618e16%

The intense interest of the media in the expected four-week trial is due in large part to the seven years that Salmond made headlines at the head of the Scottish government between 2007 and 2014, during which, according to many observers, he changed the face of the Scottish political scene.

"He gave credibility to the SNP, which is what people always had doubts and criticism about," said Simon Pia, a former press advisor to the Scottish Labor Party.

The 2007 electoral victory of the Scottish Parliament of Salmond saw for the first time the secure power of the SNP.

"But he established that for them as prime minister and as the dominant political figure in Scotland," Pia added.

Salmond was born in 1954, when any conversation about a Scottish parliament was fanciful.

After graduating from the University of St Andrews, he began a career in economics. In 1987, he was elected to Westminster as a SNP deputy, where he cut his political teeth.

The electoral success of the SNP in the Scottish Parliament, which opened in 1999, was for the then party leader in 2007, and again in 2011, when Salmond won an unprecedented majority. This, despite an international protest two years earlier, when his government freed Libyan Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi, the only man convicted of the bombing in 1988 of Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, from his Scottish jail for compassionate reasons.

Salmond took Scotland to the brink of independence in 2014 (File: David Moir / Reuters)

In 2014, he took Scotland to the brink of independence, but resigned that same year as leader of the SNP and prime minister of Scotland after the Scots rejected statehood by 55-45 percent in a referendum.

"Alex Salmond, along with Nigel Farage, can, from a historical perspective, claim to be one of the most influential British politicians of the early 21st century," argues Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London.

"By hitting the drum for independence and taking advantage of the bully pulpit provided by the creation of the Scottish Parliament, (Salmond) turned the independence of an impossible dream into a serious possibility, one that does not seem to work far away anytime soon ".

However, talking about comparing Europhile Salmond and the right-wing Eurosceptic Farage, who, as a member of the European Parliament (MEP), was seen as an instrument to ensure Britain's recent departure from the European Union, does not add to the independence Scottish pro. supporters

"I think the only valid comparison between Salmond and Farage is that they both changed the political climate in the course of their careers," independent blogger James Kelly told Al Jazeera. "But in any other sense, the two are opposite poles. Salmond is a dominant social democrat … (who) was elected to run a national government twice."

However, a fierce debate, which showed little mercy with its political opponents, was criticized for its handling of Scotland's economic case for independence during the 2014 campaign.

"Probably his biggest (failure) was his lack of attention to detail on the currency issue," Pia told Al Jazeera, about Salmond's widely ridiculed promise that Scotland would retain the British pound after independence.

Outside of his position, Salmond, who is married to a woman 17 years older than him, again secured a seat in Westminster in 2015, but lost it sensationally in the 2017 general elections. Since then, it has caused controversy when presenting a program of interviews on the Russian radio station RT backed by the Kremlin.

But, while his political legacy is secured, his personal legacy will now be decided in a court of law.

Follow Alasdair Soussi on Twitter: @AlasdairSoussi