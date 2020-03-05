Whitney Houston Hologram Tour will begin in Las Vegas

WENN / Carsten Windhorst

A controversial Whitney Houston The hologram tour is scheduled to arrive in North America, three weeks before its induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The program, which features a digital image of the tragic star performing hits like "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," has captivated audiences in Europe, and now US fans. UU. You can take a look at The technical wonder.

The BAE Hologram concert features a band of five members, backup singers and dancers, who perform alongside the strange vision of the dead singer.

"An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" will open on April 14 in Las Vegas and continue in a 24-city race.

Houston, who died in 2012, will be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on May 2.