While Bernie Sanders sought closer ties, the Soviet Union detected an opportunity

Mr. Sanders personally managed the visit of the Soviet delegation to Burlington in October to sign the sister city agreement, maintaining at least three telephone calls with Yaroslavl officials and transmitting a detailed program covering seven days. There was a pilgrimage to the ice cream maker Ben & Jerry & # 39; s, where co-founder Ben Cohen told Soviet officials that they could have whatever they wanted in the gift shop, a delegation member, Yuri Novikov, recalled in an interview.

While the Yaroslavl documents show that the Soviets are planning a propaganda effort in Burlington, Casca, the spokesman for the Sanders campaign, said the reality was different when the Yaroslavl delegation arrived in Vermont in October 1988.

"The reporting at that time is clear, instead of propaganda, officials on both sides discussed the limitations of the Soviet system and their common desire to avoid nuclear war," Casca said.

Three decades later, amid reports that the Kremlin was favorably looking at Sanders' presidential candidacy (as well as Trump's), the Burlington-Yaroslavl relationship continues in an era of renewed tensions between Washington and Moscow.

In February, the amateur hockey team Yaroslavl Bears played in an annual Burlington pond hockey tournament; Yaroslavl officials said the United States Embassy in Moscow made a special effort to organize the team's visas on time.

Some of the residents of Yaroslavl involved in the relationship with Burlington still look longingly at the intoxicating circumstances of Mr. Sanders' visit in 1988, a time when the Iron Curtain began to crumble, the Soviet Union seemed prepared for a democratic change and interactions with Americans felt new and fascinating.

Novikov, a former director of the Yaroslavl Medical Institute who says he has made 10 trips to Burlington, said he had seen on television that Sanders did not want the Russians to interfere with the campaign. In Mr. Novikov's opinion, the objective of a President Sanders should be, at least, to restore the level of cooperation that existed in the last years of the Cold War.