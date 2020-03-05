When do the NHL playoffs begin? First round calendar, fees for the pursuit of the Stanley Cup 2020

The regular season of the 2019-20 NHL is coming to an end and the push of the playoffs is in full swing.

Current favorites for the Stanley Cup include the Golden Knights of Las Vegas, who recently traded for defender Alec Martinez and goalkeeper Robin Lehner, and waited for the winners of the Presidents Trophy the Boston Bruins. The Tampa Bay Lightning are also a popular choice as they try to erase the shame of a first-round outing last season.

Is this finally the year for Tampa Bay? Will Boston claim its place on top of the hockey world? Could the St. Louis Blues go backwards? Or another team will surprise everyone this spring?

Only time will tell.

Below is everything you need to prepare for the postseason 2020.

When do the NHL playoffs begin?

The first round of the Stanley 2020 Cup playoffs will begin on Wednesday, April 8.

How do the Stanley Cup playoffs work?

Eight teams from each conference qualify. Each series of the best of seven is played in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, and the winners advance to the next round.

In the first round, the favorite maximum of each conference plays the second wild card, while the other winner of the division plays the first wild card. In each division, the second and third place teams fight to see who will advance to the semifinals of the conference.

The teams that advance to the semifinals of the conference face off against the rest of their group to determine who will play in the conference final.

NHL playoff schedule

Updated odds to win the Stanley 2020 Cup

Equipment Possibilities* Vegas Golden Knights 9/2 Boston Bruins 6/1 Tampa Bay Lightning 7/1 Colorado Avalanche 1/10 St. Louis Blues 1/10 Washington Capitals 1/10 Dallas Stars 16/1 Philadelphia Flyers 16/1 Pittsburgh Penguins 16/1 Toronto maple leaves 1/18 Edmonton Oilers 1/25 Vancouver Canucks 1/25 Calgary Flames 1/30 Nashville predators 1/30 Arizona Coyotes 40/1 Carolina hurricanes 40/1 New York Islanders 40/1 Columbus Blue Jackets 80/1 Florida Panthers 80/1 Minnesota Wild 80/1 New York Rangers 80/1 Winnipeg jets 100/1 Chicago Blackhawks 500/1 Montreal Canadiens 500/1 Buffalo Sabers 1000/1

* sportsline.com, starting March 3