What Elizabeth Warren says was wrong about the Democratic primary race

Senator Elizabeth Warren says she was warned about the winds against her Democratic primary campaign.

"At the beginning of this company, they told me there are two lanes: a progressive lane for which Bernie Sanders is the owner and a moderate lane for which Joe Biden is the owner, and there is no room for anyone else in this." Warren told reporters Thursday afternoon in front of his home in Cambridge.

"I thought it was not right," he said. "But obviously I was wrong."

The Massachusetts senator announced Thursday morning that she would suspend her 2020 presidential campaign, just after a sad Super Tuesday demonstration in which she stayed far behind Biden and Sanders. Through the first 18 state primary competitions, Warren had not finished better than the third, even in his home state, where Biden came forward to beat her and Sanders after the other more moderate candidates in the race abandoned and supported the first. vice president.

Warren said Thursday he thought there was "more space to run another type of campaign, "as opposed to Biden's promise of restoration or Sanders' call for political revolution. At the beginning of the campaign, Warren looked like he could eclipse Sanders, mostly aligning with the senator. from Vermont through a series of ambitious policy proposals that drove a surge in late summer. However, after the resurgence of his progressive ally addressed the early voting contests, Warren began drawing sharper contrasts with Sanders already introduce herself as a more effective president.

Finally, squeezed by both sides, like many other former 2020 contenders, Warren was unable to build a support base to match Biden or Sanders. While his policy-oriented campaign was very popular among white Democrats with a college education, he had trouble venturing into black and working-class voters, since New York timeIt's reported earlier this week.

Warren said Thursday he was not ready to support any of his rivals.

"Not today," he told reporters. "I need some space around this and I want to take some time to think a little more."

According to The Washington Post, the allies of Sanders and Biden have contacted the Warren team to ask about possible support. On social media, the two candidates praised Warren's campaign and activism.

Senator @EWarren He is the fiercest of the fighters for middle class families. His work in Washington, Massachusetts and in the election campaign has made a real difference in people's lives. We needed your voice in this race, and we need your continued work in the Senate. – Joe Biden (text join 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 5, 2020

Senator Warren has conducted an extraordinary campaign of ideas, demanding that the rich pay their fair share, ending corruption in Washington, ensuring medical care for all, addressing climate change, addressing the student debt crisis and vigorously protecting women's rights. – Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

When asked about the fact that the last two leading Democratic candidates are white men (Hawaii's representative, Tulsi Gabbard, is still in the race, but has won only two delegates), Warren said "one of the most difficult parts From this "was thinking about everything Pinky promises she did with young girls in the election campaign," they will have to wait four more years. "

"That is going to be difficult." she said.

Warren was also asked about the role his gender played in the race. From the beginning, Warren supporters and campaign staff have argued that it was sometimes kept to a double standard, compared to their male opponents. Both Hillary Clinton and the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, suggested this week that sexism damaged her campaign.

"That is the trick question for all women," Warren said Thursday. "If you say,‘ Yes, there was sexism in this race, "everyone says," Whiner! "And if you say so. "No, there was no sexism," about a billion women think, "What planet do you live on?" I promise you this: I will have much more to say on that subject later. ”