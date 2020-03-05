Wendy Williams was called & # 39; Old & # 39; for mixing Megan Thee Stallion with Meghan Trainor

%MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39611% %MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39612%

BET

"He has been slipping a lot lately … Pray he won't fall … again," says a fan after watching the clip, referring to the incident in which Wendy fainted on live television due to overheating.

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams He had a small slip in the episode on Tuesday, March 3 of his talk show. The 55-year-old television personality discussed the dispute between the rapper Megan Thee Stallion and his tag 1501, but then he confused it with pop star Meghan trainor.

"Meghan Thee Trainor is another one who is going through that," he said during the popular "Current Issues" segment while displaying a picture of Hot Girl Summer on the screen behind her. "He is now twenty-five years old but he was only twenty when he first signed," he continued before realizing his mistake.

%MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39613% %MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39614%

"I mean, Megan …, Megan …", Wendy tried to correct herself before giving up.

%MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39615% %MINIFYHTML2621ae2635b34d448249a7285af3b39616%

<br />

Fans reacted quickly to Wendy's video making the mistake. "He has been slipping a lot lately … Pray he won't fall … again," said one fan, referring to the incident where Wendy passed out on live television due to overheating. Meanwhile, someone added: "If you need to take your vitamins, that brain rots," with someone calling the host "old."

Thinking that this could be a good reason for 50 cents To troll Wendy, a user said: "Someone finds 50 and tells him that Wendy stumbles again." Meanwhile, others defended Wendy and said "this time it was an honest mistake."

This is not the first time Wendy mispronounces someone's name when he calls infamously a singer Dua Lipa with "Dula Peep." However, the success creator of the "New Rules" was great with the nickname. "It's a complete thing, it's a thing now," he said during his appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"in December 2019.

"I mean all my life, my name has been a bit difficult to pronounce … Living in London, having a full Albanian name like Dua and people who pronounce it … I feel like I just wanted a normal name: Sarah, Hannah , Chloe, whatever, I'll take it, "he continued.