Wendy Williams on Ashley Graham Changing her son's diaper in public: & # 39; This is not great & # 39;

BET

Also, so that everyone knows that she is not impressed by the action of the new mother, Wendy says: "This is not great and I don't know why we have to know it on her Instagram."

Up News Info –

Wendy Williams not a fan of the new mom Ashley GrahamParenting The 55-year-old TV presenter went to the last episode of her talk show to criticize the model for changing her son's diaper in a public place.

Previously, Ashley was embarrassed by her emergency post of dirty diapers on Instagram, with her changing 6-week Isaac diaper on the floor of a Staples store. "S ** t became real!" Ashley wrote. "The first diaper exploded while running errands without having a bath in sight! Thank God, I remembered to put the changing table in the diaper bag!"

%MINIFYHTMLfe009d4d48f841f46b3859e596475ba011% %MINIFYHTMLfe009d4d48f841f46b3859e596475ba012%

Condemning his action, Wendy told his audience on Thursday, March 5: "I don't like what he did." She continued: "As a mother, you hate when you go to places and there are no tables to change diapers, right? … They are at the Staples, and he makes an explosive … now personally speaking, I don't." I don't want to see this, and I'll tell you why. "

"If you take your 7-week-old baby to Staples, you're watching the baby more than you're seeing where the Sharpies, paper rings and cartridges are for your printer. When you see that baby's face turns purple, now you know what they are doing. They are about to take out one, [then] you leave your whole basket there. " Wendy added. "Why didn't he take the baby to the car? … I just wish he had done something different."

Also, for everyone to know that I was not impressed by Ashley's action, Wendy said: "This is not great and I don't know why we have to know on your Instagram. This is not fashionable."

"Ashley, I like you, but this is not fashionable, is sending a bad message. I do not want to see this in the store … What I do not want to see is a rich woman doing this, then you all thinking that you can do this , no, not great, not hot. "

<br />

Wendy is not alone, as others also criticized Ashley. "Wow, I'm so surprised at how many people are supporting this unpleasant behavior. We're in 2020, I think there are bathrooms everywhere," said one critic. Meanwhile, another commented: "You could have gone to your damn car. This is not pretty. Don't let these people fill you with fuel."