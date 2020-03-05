Wendy Williams criticizes Ashley Graham for changing her baby's diaper on the floor in a store aisle!

Wendy Williams did not hesitate to drag the model Ashley Graham after the latter went to social networks to share a photo of her changing her baby's diaper in a Staples store, right on the floor in a hallway!
Now, the publication is viral and the talk show host just had to share her opinion about it, which, by the way, is not good!
In regards to Wendy, what he did was "not great,quot; although he admitted that the subject may be a bit "sensitive."
She went on to argue that, from her point of view, Ashley sent a bad message to other mothers in her situation.
& # 39; If you take your seven-week-old baby to Staples, you're watching the baby more than you're seeing where Sharpies, paper rings and cartridges are for your printer … Why didn't you take the baby? out to the car? … I just wish she had done something different. This is not great and I don't know why we have to know on Instagram. This is not fashionable. Ashley, I really like you, but this is not fashionable, it is sending a bad message, "the host argued on his show today.
She went on to say that & # 39; I don't want to see this in the store … What I don't want to see is for a rich woman to do this and then you all think you can do this (too) no, it's not great, not hot . & # 39;
As mentioned earlier, this controversy over motherhood began when the new mother shared a picture of her changing her son's diaper in the store, writing in the caption: ‘It just became real! First diaper inflation while running errands without a bath in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing table in the diaper bag! "
At the same time, there were some celebrities like Sara Foster, Amy Schumer and Shanina Shaik, as well as many fans who really praised Ashley for doing this.
