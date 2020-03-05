We are close to confirming that NASA's Curiosity rover found signs of life on Mars – BGR

As far as is known, there is currently no life on Mars. The red planet may have adequate conditions for life, especially in the underground depths, but scientists have not been able to confirm it. For now, looking for signs of past lives on the surface is the closest to Martian life, and NASA's Curiosity rover may have found it.

Many months ago, NASA announced that its reliable rover had found what has been described as organic molecules. These compounds could have been created by some biological process, which would mean that life existed at some time on Mars, or by other non-biological means. Now, a new research paper published in Astrobiology examines the possible biological pathways by which the compounds could have been created.

Organic compounds are called thiophenes, and we know they can be created through biological processes because we have seen it in action here on Earth. We have found such compounds in fossil fuels such as coal, as well as in living organisms such as certain species of fungi. But why does Mars have such molecules? That is what scientists are working to discover.

"We identified several biological pathways for thiophenes that seem more likely than chemical ones, but we still need evidence," Dirk Schulze-Makuch, co-author of the study, said in a statement. "If you find thiophenes on Earth, then you would think they are biological, but on Mars, of course, the bar to prove that it has to be a little higher."

If the compounds were formed by life on Mars, they may have been formed by bacteria. That bacterium may have been dead for a long time, existing on the planet several billion years ago. Unfortunately, we may have to wait for new hardware to arrive on Mars before we are sure. However, if that were the case, it would be an innovative historical event: the first proof that life exists, or at least has existed, beyond our planet.

The researchers point out that future missions to Mars, including the ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover, could provide additional information and help confirm the theory that life existed on the Red Planet, or potentially crush it. A tool, in particular, the Mars Organic Molecule Analyzer, is expected to play an important role in this investigation, and the rover will carry it when it is launched in July 2020.

