"We are all watching,quot;: Becker residents ask the city for transparency after the recycling plant fire – Up News Info

– Becker City Council had its first public meeting since the massive fire last month at Northern Metal Recycling.

The council did not publicly address the fire at Wednesday night's meeting, but a small group of citizens expressed concerns and asked the city for transparency. One of those citizens is Beth Lee, who lives near the facility.

"We seek to answer a general question, and it is," Are we safe? "Lee said.

Weeks after the fire burned for days on the premises, personal stories and struggles are emerging. Home health worker Denise Freigh, who lives within a mile of the facility, says she has asthma and that things have been medically difficult since the fire.

"I had to evacuate, and when I got home it exploded, I've been taking only a lot of medications since the fire, you can still hear my voice," said Freigh. "There were many repercussions not only for me, but also for the people I know and care about."

She is one of approximately 35 residents who have connected online since the fire. Abby Malzahn, who lives 12 miles from the facility, is part of that online community.

"We sent each other messages and made the decision that we needed to meet and form this alliance," Malzahn said.

Each person with whom Up News Info spoke wants more information about the results of the air and water quality tests.

"What we really would like to see is that the city take a step forward and provide some independent evidence to ensure our safety," said Lee. “You are responsible for the health, safety and welfare of your citizens. Please do not allow your silence to define your response. We are all watching and we need your leadership now more than ever. "

And they want the city to play an active role in sharing that information with them.

"We need to have some kind of insurance so that this kind of thing doesn't happen again, and if it does, it will be better managed and there will be answers shortly," Freigh said.

Up News Info contacted the mayor to get an answer, but I have not received an answer.

Northern Metal Recycling also has a facility in northern Minneapolis. Up News Info recently learned that, despite efforts to comply, it failed its fire code inspection on Tuesday for having stacks of scrap stacked too high and for storing material under a power line.

