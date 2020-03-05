WCC tournament group: full television schedule, results, results of the 2020 basketball tournament

Gonzaga seeks to claim the title of the 2020 West Coast Conference basketball tournament, which would be 17 in 22 seasons.
The Bulldogs (29-2, 15-1 in the WCC game) are the clear favorite to claim the automatic conference offer, and are led by six different players who average a double-digit score this season: Filip Petrusev (17.8 points), Corey Kispert (14.3 points), Killian Tillie (13.6 points), Admon Gilder (10.7 points), Joel Ayayi (10.3 points) and Ryan Woolridge (10.1 points).
FAGAN: the last field of 68 projections of the March madness of Sporting News
That does not mean that BYU (24-7, 13-3) should be discounted. The Cougars enter as the seed number 2 of the conference and are one of the only three WCC teams included in the latest Ryan Fagan projections of March Madness: he had the Cougars project them on line 6 in their latest projections.
The Cougars rose to number 17 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and won nine straight to finish the regular season. Yoeli Childs has been in a tear recently, scoring 38 points at the end of the regular season against Pepperdine. It could help lead BYU to a possible WCC title race if it keeps the shot warm (58.6 percent of field goals, 48.8 percent of 3).
Here is a complete guide to the 2020 West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament, which includes a full schedule, television channels, scores and results on the way to March Madness.
WCC 2020 tournament
Gonzaga enters as the first seed of the WCC 2020 Tournament, followed by BYU of 2 seeds (24-7, 13-3) and Saint Mary's 3 seeds (24-7, 11-5). Those are the most likely teams to do the NCAA 2020 Tournament, unless an unforeseen team steals the WCC's automatic offer.
Below is the complete sowing for the WCC 2020 tournament:
|Seed
|Equipment
|Registration (CMI)
|No. 1
|Gonzaga
|29-2 (15-1)
|No 2
|BYU
|24-7 (13-3)
|Number 3
|Santa Maria
|24-7 (11-5)
|No. 4
|peaceful
|23-9 (11-5)
|number 5
|San Francisco
|20-11 (9-7)
|No 6
|Pepperdine
|15-15 (8-8)
|No 7
|Santa Clara
|19-12 (6-10)
|No 8
|Loyola Marymount
|10-20 (4-12)
|No 9
|San Diego
|9-22 (2-14)
|No 10
|Portland
|9-22 (1-15)
How to watch the WCC tournament live
The WCC offers countless ways to watch the first and second round before moving on to the ESPN stations for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game.
|Round 1
|Spectrum SportsNet, NBCSports Bay Area +, ROOT Northwest, AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Network
|Round 2
|NBCSports California, Root Northwest, AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Network
|Quarter finals
|ESPN2
|No. 1 Winner of Gonzaga vs Game 5 (semifinal)
|ESPN
|No. 2 BYU vs. Winner of Game 6 (semifinal)
|ESPN2
|WCC Championship Game
|ESPN
WCC 2020 tournament calendar
The WCC 2020 Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 5 and will run until Tuesday, March 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the full tournament schedule:
Round 1: Thursday, March 5
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego
|9 p.m.
|WCC network
|Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland
|11 p.m.
|WCC network
Round 2: Friday, March 6
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Winner of Game 1
|9 p.m.
|WCC network
|Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Winner of Game 2
|11 p.m.
|WCC network
Quarterfinals: Saturday March 7
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Winner of Game 3
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner
|12 am.
|ESPN2
Semifinals: Monday, March 9
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 7: No. 1 winner of Gonzaga vs. Game 5
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Game 8: No. 2 BYU vs. Winner of Game 6
|11:30 pm
|ESPN2
WCC Championship: Tuesday, March 10
|Time (ET)
|TV (national)
|Game 9: winner of game 7 vs. game winner 8
|9 p.m.
|ESPN