WCC tournament group: full television schedule, results, results of the 2020 basketball tournament

Gonzaga seeks to claim the title of the 2020 West Coast Conference basketball tournament, which would be 17 in 22 seasons.

The Bulldogs (29-2, 15-1 in the WCC game) are the clear favorite to claim the automatic conference offer, and are led by six different players who average a double-digit score this season: Filip Petrusev (17.8 points), Corey Kispert (14.3 points), Killian Tillie (13.6 points), Admon Gilder (10.7 points), Joel Ayayi (10.3 points) and Ryan Woolridge (10.1 points).

That does not mean that BYU (24-7, 13-3) should be discounted. The Cougars enter as the seed number 2 of the conference and are one of the only three WCC teams included in the latest Ryan Fagan projections of March Madness: he had the Cougars project them on line 6 in their latest projections.

The Cougars rose to number 17 in the AP Top 25 on Monday and won nine straight to finish the regular season. Yoeli Childs has been in a tear recently, scoring 38 points at the end of the regular season against Pepperdine. It could help lead BYU to a possible WCC title race if it keeps the shot warm (58.6 percent of field goals, 48.8 percent of 3).

Here is a complete guide to the 2020 West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament, which includes a full schedule, television channels, scores and results on the way to March Madness.

WCC 2020 tournament

Gonzaga enters as the first seed of the WCC 2020 Tournament, followed by BYU of 2 seeds (24-7, 13-3) and Saint Mary's 3 seeds (24-7, 11-5). Those are the most likely teams to do the NCAA 2020 Tournament, unless an unforeseen team steals the WCC's automatic offer.

Below is the complete sowing for the WCC 2020 tournament:

Seed Equipment Registration (CMI) No. 1 Gonzaga 29-2 (15-1) No 2 BYU 24-7 (13-3) Number 3 Santa Maria 24-7 (11-5) No. 4 peaceful 23-9 (11-5) number 5 San Francisco 20-11 (9-7) No 6 Pepperdine 15-15 (8-8) No 7 Santa Clara 19-12 (6-10) No 8 Loyola Marymount 10-20 (4-12) No 9 San Diego 9-22 (2-14) No 10 Portland 9-22 (1-15)

How to watch the WCC tournament live

The WCC offers countless ways to watch the first and second round before moving on to the ESPN stations for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the championship game.

Round 1 Spectrum SportsNet, NBCSports Bay Area +, ROOT Northwest, AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Network Round 2 NBCSports California, Root Northwest, AT,amp;T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, BYUtv, WCC Network Quarter finals ESPN2 No. 1 Winner of Gonzaga vs Game 5 (semifinal) ESPN No. 2 BYU vs. Winner of Game 6 (semifinal) ESPN2 WCC Championship Game ESPN

WCC 2020 tournament calendar

The WCC 2020 Tournament will begin on Thursday, March 5 and will run until Tuesday, March 10 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Below is the full tournament schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, March 5

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego 9 p.m. WCC network Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland 11 p.m. WCC network

Round 2: Friday, March 6

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. Winner of Game 1 9 p.m. WCC network Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. Winner of Game 2 11 p.m. WCC network

Quarterfinals: Saturday March 7

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. Winner of Game 3 10 p.m. ESPN2 Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. Game 4 winner 12 am. ESPN2

Semifinals: Monday, March 9

Time (ET) TV (national) Game 7: No. 1 winner of Gonzaga vs. Game 5 9 p.m. ESPN Game 8: No. 2 BYU vs. Winner of Game 6 11:30 pm ESPN2

WCC Championship: Tuesday, March 10