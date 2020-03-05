Watch the best PS5 design conceptual video we've seen so far: BGR

We are still waiting for Sony to respond to Microsoft's amazing Xbox Series X announcements with some exciting revelations from PlayStation 5, but we haven't heard any official news yet. The last time Sony talked about the PS5 was official at CES 2020 in early January. At that time, the company recapitulated all the PS5 specifications it released last year, revealed the PS5 logo and mocked that the most important features of PS5 had not yet been announced or even rumored. Weeks before that, Microsoft showed the final design of the Xbox X Series during a game show, which is also where the company revealed the name of the X Series. Then, a few days ago, Microsoft confirmed almost all official specifications of the new Xbox Series X console in a blog post. The coronavirus may have ruined Sony's PS5 launch plans, but we'll never really know. Sony never announced a PlayStation Meeting event, and we may not have one considering the current state of the epidemic. But sony have to reveal the new console sooner rather than later, even if it does so through an online press event. Meanwhile, while we wait, we could also enjoy some wonderful concepts of PS5 again.

Since the design of the PS5 development kit was confirmed, we saw all kinds of PlayStation 5 concepts, including entertaining videos that imagined what Sony could do with its next-generation console. Some were inspired by the design of the development kit, while others devised their own ideas. The newest is from Jermain Smit, also known as Concept creatorwho partnered with LetsGoDigital For the next video.

The PS5 device that Smit imagined looks like a boring box, but that's not bad, and the Xbox Series X is proof of that. The consoles should not have crazy designs. That is not your purpose. In fact, Sony's own PS5 development kit is excessive. We have no idea why Sony would want to opt for a PS5 design like that for game developers or end users, here it is again:

The concept of Smit has none of those "V,quot; pranks. Instead, the console features clear and simple lines that allow you to sit vertically or horizontally. The PS5 logo is the only thing that stands out apart from the subtle strips of light below the disc opening. On the front, we also have a lot of USB-A and UBS-C ports for fast connectivity. Everything is quite underestimated, but to be honest, it's easily the best PS5 design concept we've seen so far.

The video also features the new DualShock 5 controller, which has a fairly large touch screen on the front and USB-C connectivity on the back. It is definitely the best driver design we've seen so far.

But none of this is real, as exciting as it could be. Sony revealed many hardware details of PS5 last year, and people found a large number of patents that describe the innovations related to games that can be found within the PS5. But none of them hinted at the actual design of the PlayStation 5.

