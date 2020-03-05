Watch Kylie Jenner test her makeup skills on Sister Kendall

What else are the sisters for?

In this exclusive preview of the next 18th season of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner show sister Kendall Jenner his new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, which the fashion house used during a catwalk collection last year.

"I need to create a look for the models, so since you're a model, I need you here to try to create a look," Kylie tells her older sister.

"I love having a day off without makeup, so I really must love you for letting you do my makeup for no reason," replies the supermodel.

While Kylie tests Kendall's cake palette, the two remember their teenage years.