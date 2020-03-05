Watch Kylie Jenner test her makeup skills on Sister Kendall

What else are the sisters for?
In this exclusive preview of the next 18th season of keeping up with the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner show sister Kendall Jenner his new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain, which the fashion house used during a catwalk collection last year.
"I need to create a look for the models, so since you're a model, I need you here to try to create a look," Kylie tells her older sister.
"I love having a day off without makeup, so I really must love you for letting you do my makeup for no reason," replies the supermodel.
While Kylie tests Kendall's cake palette, the two remember their teenage years.
"Do you remember when I used to wear makeup, like in high school?" Kylie asks. "No, you didn't! You're a liar," Kendall laughs.
"Kendall, sometimes you would ask me to do your makeup," says Kylie.
"Rather, when I started to have bad skin, I put on makeup in the morning and when we went to school every day, do you remember in the row of the shared trip? And when we went out, it said:" Is my skin okay? You definitely lied to me, "Kendall said." I'm glad you lied to me. "
As the makeup session continues, Kylie becomes even harder by applying bright eye shadows and more products to Kendall.
"I feel I may have started with you wanting to discover Balmain, but then it became that you wanted to put on my makeup," Kendall laughs.
"I kill him!" Kylie says at the end. "Thank you very much, Kenny, for being her, being pretty. For not needing makeup and accepting it anyway."
Look at the sweet fraternal moment above!
