Watch Ben Platt expose Nina Dobrev's secret ability

Ben Platt just out Nina DobrevThe secret ability

Thursday Run this city co-stars stopped by Morning pop to discuss his new movie (which will hit theaters tomorrow) and ended up revealing the rap skill of the 31-year-old actress. According to Platt, he learned that Dobrev could spit a rhyme during a karaoke session.

%MINIFYHTML7ce586b7435935c9190e7d760807f23713% %MINIFYHTML7ce586b7435935c9190e7d760807f23714%

"I learned that she can rap, because we did karaoke,quot; The politician Star pointed out about his co-star, with whom he worked for the first time in Run this city.

%MINIFYHTML7ce586b7435935c9190e7d760807f23715% %MINIFYHTML7ce586b7435935c9190e7d760807f23716%

As expected, this admission had POTM co-host Victor Cruz begging Dobrev to show his rap skills. "We need about six fast bars right now," joked the retired NFL player.

Fortunately for Dobrev, Platt intervened, apologizing for putting her in the "hot seat."

"We did karaoke! I like to sing a lot, as she will tell you, and that's why she's approaching rap," Tony's winner shared.

"I mean, I couldn't sing near him," Dobrev added. "No one should sing with Ben Platt in the living room. So, I turned to rap instead."

The rap song in question? A karaoke classic, Sir Mix-A-Lot"Baby Got Back."