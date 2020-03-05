Watch Ben Platt expose Nina Dobrev's secret ability

Ben Platt just out Nina DobrevThe secret ability
Thursday Run this city co-stars stopped by Morning pop to discuss his new movie (which will hit theaters tomorrow) and ended up revealing the rap skill of the 31-year-old actress. According to Platt, he learned that Dobrev could spit a rhyme during a karaoke session.
"I learned that she can rap, because we did karaoke,quot; The politician Star pointed out about his co-star, with whom he worked for the first time in Run this city.
As expected, this admission had POTM co-host Victor Cruz begging Dobrev to show his rap skills. "We need about six fast bars right now," joked the retired NFL player.
Fortunately for Dobrev, Platt intervened, apologizing for putting her in the "hot seat."
"We did karaoke! I like to sing a lot, as she will tell you, and that's why she's approaching rap," Tony's winner shared.
"I mean, I couldn't sing near him," Dobrev added. "No one should sing with Ben Platt in the living room. So, I turned to rap instead."
The rap song in question? A karaoke classic, Sir Mix-A-Lot"Baby Got Back."
We cannot say that we blame Dobrev for not wanting to sing in front of Platt, who had many fans of List A during his Tony Award-winning Broadway race. Dear Evan Hansen.
According to Platt, he was the most surprised after meeting Beyoncé Y Hillary Clinton. While most people wouldn't have wanted to meet the famous faces in the audience, Platt said it was better to know beforehand since he could see everyone.
"I was looking so hard at the audience and it was a small house, I was going to discover at some point in the middle of the show who was there anyway," he said. Perfect tone transmitted alum. "The idea of stumbling upon seeing Meryl streep in the middle of a scene I was more afraid than alone: & # 39; Give me the show list. Who is here, get it out of my mind & # 39; ".
Of course, Platt is not the only one with famous fans like Taylor Swift He was a fan of Dobrev's success at CW, The Vampire Diaries.
"At first, we heard that Taylor Swift was a fan of the show," said the Bulgarian actress. "And then, the producers tried to write a paper for her, it didn't work on the schedule."
Although Swift's schedule did not allow him to take the cameo, Dobrev said he thought the "Lover,quot; singer would have been great. "
For all this and more, be sure to watch the interview of Platt and Dobrev above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.