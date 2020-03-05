Watch Artem Chigvintsev get on his knees and propose to Nikki Bella!

We are taking a look at Artem ChigvintsevThe super romantic proposal!

A newly launched promotion for the fifth season of Total fine show the moment Nikki Bella the question was asked last year. While short, fans can see the Dancing with the stars Hunk knelt down and asked the former WWE star: "Do you want to marry me?"

%MINIFYHTML0d9a808d08c42e1e51f06e22251817db11% %MINIFYHTML0d9a808d08c42e1e51f06e22251817db12%

Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!

The clip also shows some drama for Brie Bella, who says: "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan add.