Watch Artem Chigvintsev get on his knees and propose to Nikki Bella!

We are taking a look at Artem ChigvintsevThe super romantic proposal!
A newly launched promotion for the fifth season of Total fine show the moment Nikki Bella the question was asked last year. While short, fans can see the Dancing with the stars Hunk knelt down and asked the former WWE star: "Do you want to marry me?"
Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!
The clip also shows some drama for Brie Bella, who says: "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan add.
Meanwhile, a worried Brie asks her twin: "Do you feel that you are moving more for convenience than for love? I just don't want you to make a mistake."
And then there are the twin pregnancies of Nikki and Brie. "I'm two weeks late," says Nikki and she and Artem examine a pregnancy test.
"What are the results?" Brie asks.
Total fine returns on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!
She is pregnant!
Nikki Bella She leaves in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child and her first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.
The look of love
"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this beautiful photo of IG.
Daddy's Girls
"Have dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twin baby ads.
PDA pregnancy
Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during an excursion full of PDA.
Ladies who have lunch
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Baby Bumpin & # 39;
The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.
Running errands
Nikki stops at a supermarket in Studio City with a fresh and informal look in black.
16 weeks!
Nikki discovered her belly on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing: "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"
Side view
Nikki also gave fans a side view of his growing belly.
Foreground Extrusion
"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in his Instagram stories with a close-up of belly.
Colorful cuties
Pregnant twin twins take a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.
Tight grip
The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.
Podcast Pairs
Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; recording Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast
Butt bump
the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.
18 weeks!
Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.
Pregnancy tits
He also posed topless and revealed that his pregnancy "the tits have become huge."
About
Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she approaches mid-pregnancy.
