Watch Artem Chigvintsev get on his knees and propose to Nikki Bella!

<pre><pre>Watch Artem Chigvintsev get on his knees and propose to Nikki Bella!

We are taking a look at Artem ChigvintsevThe super romantic proposal!

A newly launched promotion for the fifth season of Total fine show the moment Nikki Bella the question was asked last year. While short, fans can see the Dancing with the stars Hunk knelt down and asked the former WWE star: "Do you want to marry me?"

Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!

The clip also shows some drama for Brie Bella, who says: "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan add.

Meanwhile, a worried Brie asks her twin: "Do you feel that you are moving more for convenience than for love? I just don't want you to make a mistake."

And then there are the twin pregnancies of Nikki and Brie. "I'm two weeks late," says Nikki and she and Artem examine a pregnancy test.

"What are the results?" Brie asks.

Check out the exciting promotion of Total Bellas above!

Total fine returns on Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m., only at E!

Scroll down to see Nikki's pregnancy photos.

Stefan / BACKGRID

She is pregnant!

Nikki Bella She leaves in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child and her first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The look of love

"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this beautiful photo of IG.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Have dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twin baby ads.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

PDA pregnancy

Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during an excursion full of PDA.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROME / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies who have lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin & # 39;

The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running errands

Nikki stops at a supermarket in Studio City with a fresh and informal look in black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

Instagram

16 weeks!

Nikki discovered her belly on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing: "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, pregnant

Instagram

Side view

Nikki also gave fans a side view of his growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Foreground Extrusion

"Sweet dreams," Nikki shared in his Instagram stories with a close-up of belly.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful cuties

Pregnant twin twins take a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight grip

The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcast Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had a lot of fun,quot; recording Linda and Drew Scott At home podcast

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Butt bump

the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on March 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy tits

He also posed topless and revealed that his pregnancy "the tits have become huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

About

Nikki runs errands in Los Angeles as she approaches mid-pregnancy.

