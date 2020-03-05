Wales prepared for & # 39; great performance & # 39; against England in Twickenham, says Wayne Pivac | Rugby Union News





Wales have won three of their last ten games against England in Twickenham

Wayne Pivac insists that his side of Wales will not stop when they travel to Twickenham to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Successive defeats against Ireland and France have ended Wales' hopes of defending their title. Despite that, Pivac claims that training has intensified before the clash with Eddie Jones's men.

Wales has not suffered three defeats in the rebound in a Six Nations campaign since 2007, while eight years have passed since they claimed a visitor victory against England in the tournament.

"You just have to listen to (Welsh captain) Alun Wyn (Jones) during the week," Pivac said. "The intensity is in his voice and everything he has done in training. He has led from the front."

"The level of intensity has increased markedly in training, certainly in live things, and there have been no restrictions. No one has been holding back. That tells me that a great performance is approaching."

Wayne Pivac has had a difficult start in life as a coach of Wales

"Clearly, they (England) have a great record there, one that we respect and one that tells us that we will have to be at the top of our powers and play well to win."

"With my background from New Zealand, we see England as the Welsh do. They are a strong team, one of the world leaders and a very capable team, as we saw in the World Cup against the All Blacks and last week against Ireland .

"They drove away two of the best teams in the world comfortably. There is healthy respect, but it is a game we look forward to. I included."

Pivac has made four changes from the side defeated by France 12 days ago, calling wing Liam Williams, scrum half Tomos Williams, pillar Rob Evans and number eight Josh Navidi.