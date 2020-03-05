Waiting to get his ‘Rosa’, 300 births of flamingo chicks at the Fort Worth Zoo – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Waiting to get his ‘Rosa’, 300 births of flamingo chicks at the...

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There seems to be a great harvest of birds at the Fort Worth Zoo. The workers announced the successful hatching of their flamingo chick number 300.

It is only March and the bird is the twentieth chick born in the zoo so far this year.

(credit: Fort Worth Zoo)

Chick hatching is no small matter, since minor flamingos are extremely difficult to reproduce and reproduce less than any other species of flamingo found in US zoos. UU. The success in Fort Worth has not gone unnoticed, the zoo's techniques for raising and raising healthy chicks have been used throughout the world.

(credit: Fort Worth Zoo)

The minor flamingos are listed as almost threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The flamingo nesting habitat at the Fort Worth Zoo includes heat lamps, a small pool and mirrors to provide the illusion of more birds.

(credit: Fort Worth Zoo)

The zoo began its program in 2002 and now has the most successful minor flamingo breeding program in the world.

