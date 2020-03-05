Vitality Netball Superleague: Round three discussion points | Netball news





Saracens Mavericks are preparing to meet Severn Stars for the second time in three rounds

The third round sees several teams of the Vitality Netball Superleague playing for the first time in front of the crowds at home and there is another cork closure on Monday night to enjoy live Sky Sports

The round begins with two games that take place under the lights of Friday night; Strathclyde's sirens meet Surrey Storm and Team Bath welcomes Wasps Netball to Team Bath Arena.

On Saturday, Hertfordshire Sports Village is the place for Saracens Mavericks' second season meeting with Severn Stars, while Manchester Thunder and Loughborough Lightning enjoy a first central pass at dusk at Belle Vue.

Monday night is reserved for the live game of the round, as London Pulse will face Celtic Dragons. The match is live Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 6.45 p.m. and it will be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

This is what you should keep in mind this weekend …

Vitality Netball Superleague – Third round matches 6th of March Sirens vs storm 7pm Team Bath vs Wasps 7.30pm 7 of March Saracens Mavericks vs Stars 3pm Thunder vs Lightning 5 pm March 9 Pulse vs Dragons 7pm – Live on Sky Sports and YouTube

First victory on the board for …?

In the Emirates Arena, both Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm will be betting to secure their first victories of the new season.

At the launch of their new partnership with Princes Square, the captain of Sirens, Gia Abernethy, said they are totally focused on delivering at home.

"There is a true belief in the group. We have shown against Lightning that we can start really well (a first quarter of 16-7) and it is about not startling by a margin," said Abernethy.

"Instead, it's about us moving forward, looking at each other and starting from scratch every quarter. Netball is a simple game: if you win four quarters, you win the game!"

With tickets flying through the door, both Sirens and Storm will be greeted by a great atmosphere. For both, it will try to maintain composure and deliver 60 constant minutes of netball.

A great game for the neutral, proud of the fight of this team and to show a hint of what we can do, but being ruthless in this league is not negotiable. A firm believer of you wins or you learn until Friday that we go.

Key combination First, let's mark your cards with two GK.

Mermaids Zanele Vimbela He has appeared to Superleague with nine interceptions in two games. Meanwhile, Storm & # 39; s Lorena Kowalewska It was essential to interrupt the service to Sigi Burger in the second round. Both should wreak havoc (in the best way) in their respective circles on Friday night.

Bath's commitment to remain undefeated

Team Bath returns to the home court with two wins of two

Anna Stembridge's team is one of three teams that has not yet proven defeat, however, her challenge of remaining undefeated intensifies on Friday night when Wasps Netball arrives in the city.

After a first round below par, Wasps returned to secure a 57-53 victory against Mavericks on Monday and will welcome the momentum it provides.

Mansfield's end of attack was more fluid, with the new signing Lexi Baker showing his worth, and the message will be more of the same against his old rivals.

Stembridge's team was ruthless in the second round and took the opportunity to play against six in the last quarter after Latanya Wilson was sent from the court. This match is his first test against one of the "big,quot; names and will be a good barometer of his performance levels.

Key combination With the target shooters at both ends in Kim Commane and Rachel Dunn, the work of the players in the middle of the field of both teams will be vital to stop the ball early.

Amy Flanagan He had a purpose on Monday for Wasps at WD and his counterpart at Blue & Gold, Imogen Allison You will also want to show your skills on the court.

Quick lessons learned?

Razia Quashie will be eager to replicate her impressive performance in the first round

After being faced at the opening of the season in Birmingham, it is a second meeting in three rounds for Saracens Mavericks and Severn Stars on Saturday afternoon.

The local Mavs will try to dust off after their loss to Wasps on Monday night.

"It was just the basics that really disappointed us," said Georgia Lees after the game. "We said after the game that that is not the best, and we really have much more to give. That is how exciting we expect."

The Mavs should be driven by memories of their 21-goal victory over Stars in Birmingham, but they will also be aware that their visitors will arrive with a great point to prove.

Melissa Bessell's team lost their way on the first day of the season, but a first quarter of 17-11 in their favor and their close loss to Thunder in the second round shows their potential. The stars will bite a bit to get to the court.

Key combination In the first round, Razia Quashie He put a quiet first quarter behind her and flew. She interrupted the flow to Georgia Rowe and won seven interceptions over the course of the 60 minutes.

If Quashie does the same at the beginning of this game, the Stars will have to adapt quickly to stay in the contest and get the performance they want.

The Belle Vue factor

The reigning champions are ready to play in front of a packed house in Belle Vue

Manchester Thunder is another team that will open the doors to its headquarters for the first time this weekend.

After impressing in Birmingham, the power of his squad re-emphasized in the second round and this weekend, its in-depth strength could cause lightning problems.

Sara Bayman's team is working without key players at this time, including their influential captain Natalie Panagarry. Although it is creating opportunities for younger squad members, it leaves them slightly vulnerable as players face new experiences on the Superleague stage.

The fact that they returned from nine goals against Sirens is very positive, as was a player from the performance of Beth Gabriel's game. However, Thunder is a different proposal and Belle Vue is a completely different place.

The ardent local Thunder fans will make his presence felt and the younger Lightning team should embrace that, instead of feeling intimidated by him.

Key combination The contest in the circle between two internationals – Loreen Ngwira Y Mary Cholhok – It will be fascinating.

Thunder will want to win the ball higher on the court, but Ngwira's experience (along with Emma Dovey) should make Cholhok elevate his game to be as effective as possible.

Three wins for Pulse?

0:50 London Pulse continued a perfect start to the Superleague season with an exciting comeback at Surrey Sports Park London Pulse continued a perfect start to the Superleague season with an exciting comeback at Surrey Sports Park

On Monday night, London Pulse and Celtic Dragons will go to court at the Copper Box Arena in front of the Sky sports cameras

Once again in the second round, Sam Bird's team surpassed a goal-by-goal thriller, although unconventional, and continues to demonstrate that its balance of youth talent and quiet experience is powerful.

The pulse of energy and belief that was shown in Surrey must remain the cornerstone of their work when they return home.

After not reigning in your contact calls in Bath, Celtic Dragons' approach should be to deliver your game plan while playing for the referees. Wilson is an exceptional GK and learning to adapt to Superleague arbitration will be critical.

Key combination All eyes will be on Wilson Y Burger in the circle In the second round, Kowalewska showed that it is possible to interrupt the prolific Burger, but can Wilson maintain his composure? It should be an intriguing contest …

Vitality Netball Superleague season coverage continues with the third round on Monday, March 9 when London Pulse entertains Celtic Dragons. join us Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube from 6.45 p.m.