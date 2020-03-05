Vidya Balan starts filming Sherni by Amit Masurkar

Vidya Balan occupies a prominent place in the list of the best actresses in the industry at the moment. The diva has been on a roll for the last few years with films such as Mission Mangal, Tumhari Sulu and Kahaani 2 helping her gain great appreciation from critics and the public. Now, the actress has started filming Sherni, which will be directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton's fame.

Vidya, who plays a forest officer in the film, began shooting on March 4 at Bhoot Palasi in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking about the movie, Vidya told a leading newspaper: “I loved Newton and when Amit told me about Sherni, I knew I wanted to make this movie. The uniqueness of history and its world attracted me. ” While the director, Amit Masurkar said: “Sherni's story is one that needs to be told. I am happy to work with Vidya Balan, one of the best actors and human beings in the industry. "A source close to the production also informed the newspaper that the drama in Sherni has strong humorous nuances with Vidya's character, along with a team of dedicated officers and forest guards, trying to find a solution to the man-animal conflict represented in the film, while plotting their own journey.

In addition to Vidya, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun. Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit will produce the film, which will be completely shot on a calendar that will end in late April.

We cannot wait to see what Vidya Balan and Amit Masurkar have booked for us with this excursion.