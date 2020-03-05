Videos of & # 39; demonetization & # 39; YouTube on coronavirus: report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437011% %MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437012%

San Francisco, at a time when the world falters under the threat of the coronavirus, YouTube, owned by Google, has begun demonetizing videos about the deadly virus and the creators are not very happy with it.

"For today's video, I will not comment directly on recent health-related news because A, I am not a health professional and B, I do not need my video to be demonetized," said Linus Sebastian, host of Linus Tech. , according to a report published in The Verge on Wednesday.

The popular video sharing platform has also demonetized videos on sensitive issues in the past.



%MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437013% %MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437014%

The company's advertising guidelines state that sensitive issues, usually a recent event with a "loss of life, usually as a result of a previously planned malicious attack,quot;, are usually not suitable for advertising.

%MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437015% %MINIFYHTML1dd7ea3c23ea1861535401a17095437016%

These videos can remain on the platform; they simply cannot earn money with YouTube’s integrated advertising service, the report adds.

According to the video sharing platform, the coronavirus outbreak is now considered a sensitive issue.

"As such, all videos focused on this topic will be demonetized until further notice," said Tom Leung, product officer on YouTube, in a recent video.