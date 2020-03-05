Video: Elizabeth Warren's dog, Bailey, stole a burrito

Elizabeth Warren's "key," "superior," and "best,quot; campaign substitute had apparently been a "good boy,quot; long enough.

Shortly after the Massachusetts senator spoke Thursday about her departure from the 2020 Democratic presidential race outside her home in Cambridge, her press secretary tweeted a short video of her golden retriever, Bailey, sliding a burrito, while her husband, Bruce Mann, desperately tries to get it out of his jaws.

%MINIFYHTML849bf400d9a41fdeb18f9e43cc6562e811% %MINIFYHTML849bf400d9a41fdeb18f9e43cc6562e812%

"Bailey stole it," you can hear a voice that says.

Legitimate Bailey just took someone's burrito. pic.twitter.com/MWr6ZeiJa2 – Gabrielle Farrell 💫 President Warren 2020 (she / s) (@FarrellGabriell) March 5, 2020

It's unclear when the video was taken, but Bailey stayed next to his candidate until the end, appearing with Warren and Mann on Thursday when the campaign came to an end.