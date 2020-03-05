Valor Christian advances to the title with 2-1 victory against Regis Jesuit – Up News Info

Courage Christian, junior forward Evan Pahos did not expect to score when the record left his suit.

However, his involuntary heroism on Thursday night against Regis Jesuit in the CHSAA hockey semifinals at Pepsi Center was the difference by sending the Eagles to next week's championship game against the winner of Fort Collins and Chaparral .

Valor, the best seeded, defeated No. 5 Regis, 2-1, after Pahos threw the disc into the offensive zone at the end of the third period, and watched the rubber pinball from the boards behind the Raiders goalkeeper, Gage Bussey, to the blade of his left skate. , and then to the network.

A lucky goal? Maybe. But that didn't erase the smile from Pahos's face while standing outside the winning dressing room.

"The boards are really animated here," Pahos said. "We all went crazy."

Valor (19-2-1) last reached the title of the game in 2017 with a second place against Regis. The Eagles, led by former DU coach George Gwozdecky, faced the Raiders seven times this season with each game decided by a goal or a draw. Regis completed his season in 13-8-2.

Valor took advantage on Thursday when he took advantage of a power play opportunity in the first period at 11 minutes of play, as defender Ryan Kayser handled the disc in the offensive zone and hit it without help beyond Bussey's lower pads. . The Raiders matched things at the end of the second period with their own goal of being able to play when forward Will Laws flipped the disc over the left shoulder of Valor's goalkeeper, Trey Hirschfield.

The third period began tied at 1-1, and the stage was set for Hirschfield to prove why he is among the state's leading netminders. Hirschfield entered the semifinals with a saving percentage of .935 and was phenomenal when closing the game with several acrobatic saves.

"I was going to do my best together with my team, be all together to win this game, and that was what ended up happening," said Hirschfield. “We lost (state) two years ago. We will win it this year. "

Before the song of the National Anthem, the public announcer at the Pepsi Center asked for a moment of silence and gave a brief audio tribute to Cale Woodley, the son of Regis coach Dan Woodley, who died on February 25 in Florida after a accidental shots

Cale Woodley, 21, played three seasons for the Raiders ice hockey team, winning a state championship in 2016 as a senior. Dan Woodley was at Regis Bank on Thursday as coach of his team.

A memorial Mass for Cale is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Chapel of Blessed Rupert Mayer in Regis Jesuit. A reception will immediately follow in the cafeteria of the girls division. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Cale to Regis Jesuit, with contributions used to provide financial aid to the students, the school announced.

"In order for Dan to train his team after what happened to his family, you have to give him all the credit in the world," Gwozdecky said. "What he has done in Regis and what he has done for the state of hockey in high school in Colorado has been phenomenal. He has shown great leadership with the teams he has created. … He and his staff have greatly supported Courage to help us build our program, with little things like allowing us to get certain ice moments that they weren't using. Those things, to me, mean a lot. "