Usher can't wait to join the new dance competition series & # 39; The Sauce & # 39;

Usher is stepping up as a judge in the dance competition series "The sauce".

The creator of hits "Love in This Club" will act as executive producer of the reality series, which will be aired on the Quibi broadcast service.

"Dance continues to drive much of our popular culture in increasingly meaningful ways, and I can't wait to help these young dancers express their extraordinary talent and vision," Usher said in a statement.

The show will be presented by viral dance stars Ayo and Teo.

It will launch on April 6, Quibi will also offer shows with Tyra banks, Don cheadle, Idris ElbaY Chrissy Teigen.