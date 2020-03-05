United States Women 2-0 England

The retention of the SheBelieves Cup in England had the worst possible start as two quick goals were defeated 2-0 by USA Women in Orlando.

The Lionesses had opportunities in Florida, but were largely surpassed by their World Cup winning hosts, who lost several opportunities in any half, but finally found the advance eight minutes into the second half.

Christen Press took full advantage after Carli Lloyd had dragged Steph Houghton out of position to screw an opener past Carly Telford, and to aggravate England's misery in two minutes, Lloyd herself had scored a second when Lindsey Horan lifted a ball inside the area, which she turned and fired intelligently.

England often dominated its own fall with a series of casual attempts to play from behind, while Nikita Parris wasted twice good positions and Jill Scott inadvertently deflected a corner on the bar closely with goalless goals.

It means that the side of Phil Neville, who seeks to hold the trophy they won 12 months ago, may now have to beat Japan on Sunday night to have any hope of retaining his crown.

More to follow …