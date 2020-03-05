UFC 248 date, start time, schedule, card, PPV price, fees for Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

The UFC returns to event payment on Saturday, March 7, while Israel Adesanya defends her middleweight championship against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248 of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

%MINIFYHTMLaf2156d854c17e4ab212076ec9c9ff2a11% %MINIFYHTMLaf2156d854c17e4ab212076ec9c9ff2a12%

Adesanya (18-0) demonstrated why it is perhaps the next big thing in the UFC, breaking through Robert Whittaker in two rounds at UFC 243 to become the undisputed champion of the 185 pounds at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia , in October.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Adesanya was expected to face the main contender Paulo Costa for his first defense of the title. However, Costa had to undergo surgery, and is likely not to return until early summer. The 30-year-old dynamic was not in the mood to wait and wanted to return to that. When Adesanya looked around the division, he was left with a name he wanted more than anyone.

"More or less, he (Romero) is a guy nobody wants to fight with, so that makes him want to fight him even more," Adesanya told Yahoo Sports. "I want to know, & # 39; why does everyone fear this human so much? & # 39; He's human. At the end of the day, he's just another guy who bleeds if you cut him. Sweats. He runs out of breath. I don't I run out of gas. "

Regardless of the reasoning of the champion, going with Romero (13-4) for the first defense of the Adesanya title has been criticized in many circles because he has lost consecutive inclinations and three of his last four against Whittaker (twice) and Costa with a victory about Luke Rockhold sandwiched in the middle. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist has been scheduled for three championship fights, but he finished only in one of them because Romero lost weight against Rockhold in UFC 221 and Whittaker's rematch in UFC 225.

Facing the hard-nosed veteran is a good test to see where Adesanya really is. Although Romero has been in a recent skid, the losses were close enough to justify the Cuban triumph.

Can Romero take advantage of what is expected to be his last championship opportunity? Or "The Last Style Bender,quot; begins his reign with a great performance?

Here is everything you need to know about Adesanya vs. Romero at UFC 248, including your start time, cost, transmission information and the rest of the fights on the card.

When is UFC 248?

Date: Saturday March 7 7

Saturday March 7 7 Early Preliminaries : 6:30 pm. ET

: 6:30 pm. ET Preliminaries : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Principal card: 10 p.m. ET

UFC 247 will take place on Saturday, March 7, with payment coverage per event starting at 10 p.m. ET. Expect Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero to enter the Octagon around 12:15 a.m. ET after the rest of the main card.

Cost UFC 248 PPV, TV, transmission information

The main vision payment card can be purchased for $ 64.99 for ESPN + subscribers. Each UFC PPV can be ordered through ESPN +, which requires a subscription.

Where does UFC 248 take place?

UFC 248 occurs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya & # 39; s competes in "Sin City,quot; for the second time and this bout marks its first time in place. Romero returns to Las Vegas for the fourth time, this being his second fight at the T-Mobile Arena.

Adesanya Vs. Rosemary

According to Bovada's latest odds, Adesanya is the favorite, reaching -270, which indicates that he would need to bet $ 270 to win $ 100. Romero is a +210 underdog, which means that if you had to bet $ 100, you would get $ 210

UFC 248 Fight Card

Principal card

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for Adesanya's middleweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the Weili female strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose; Light

Neil Magny against Li Jingliang; Welterweight

Alex Oliveira against Max Griffin; Welterweight

Preliminary Card