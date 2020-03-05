U.S. Senate UU. Approves spending of $ 8.3 billion for coronavirus | USA news

%MINIFYHTML759acbf261ef170c17bedac225a8c18f11% %MINIFYHTML759acbf261ef170c17bedac225a8c18f12%

The United States Senate voted overwhelmingly, 96-1, on Thursday to pass a $ 8.3 billion spending bill to address the new COVID-19 coronavirus in the country and around the world.

The Senate action sends the emergency measure to President Donald Trump for his signature after the House of Representatives voted 413-2 on Wednesday to approve the expense.

Most of the funding will go to state and local public health agencies across the country, hospitals and medical facilities and will support the development of a vaccine and new treatments. Approximately $ 435 million are allocated to health systems in other countries and $ 300 million for humanitarian aid.

Plus:

The incidence of coronavirus is increasing in the USA. UU. As people who show symptoms of highly contagious COVID-19 disease seek treatment, they are evaluated and diagnosed.

"The risk in the United States as a whole remains low," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief infectious disease specialist at the US National Institutes of Health, told reporters at the White House on Thursday. UU.

"About 80 percent or more of people would do well without the need for any medical intervention. However, if you are elderly and have underlying conditions … the risk of these people having problems is significantly greater."

Cases of coronavirus infection in the US UU. They amounted to 162 in 15 states until Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers who track the spread of the virus, but now they are changing almost every hour. There have been 11 deaths confirmed by the virus.

"When the number of cases we know is taken, it is a snapshot of what is there two, three weeks ago," Ken Cuccinelli, deputy secretary of National Security, told Congress on Thursday.

The Trump administration formed a government working group last week under Vice President Mike Pence to address the growing crisis in the United States and has been struggling to respond to the threat of the virus.

"I guess we have to call it a pandemic right now," said Senator Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate National Security Committee that held a hearing on the Trump administration's actions to date.

"There are many things about this disease that nobody knows," Johnson said. "Hopefully this is something seasonal, although there are indications that it may not be."

WHO has not yet declared the global spread of the virus as a pandemic, a designation that implies widespread global contagion, but said on Wednesday that the death rate is probably 3.4 percent according to data from China, more than previously thought .

President Trump questioned on Wednesday night the latest WHO assessment on the risks of the virus in a phone call to an American television program. Trump said he had a "feeling,quot; based on conversations that the death rate was probably 1 percent.

"Well, I think 3.4 percent is really a false number," Trump said.

Doctors take a person on a stretcher from the Kirkland Life Care Center, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed cases of coronavirus, in Washington state (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

The Trump administration is beginning to impose travel bans and quarantines to try to contain the entry of people carrying the virus to the US. UU.

People who have been in Hubei Province, China, are subject to mandatory quarantine. People traveling from other parts of China and Iran are subject to voluntary tests and isolation. This has affected more than 53,000 travelers to date, Cuccinelli.

Separately, the US State Department is implementing "aggressive travel restrictions," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday at a press conference at the State Department.

"We are working with Italy and South Korea, two countries particularly affected to create effective passenger controls for passengers coming to the United States," said Pompeo.

South Korea has reported 5,328 cases and Italy 3,089, according to WHO.

"We have also extended offers to help Islamic Republic of Iran And we hope that the government of Iran will pay attention to our offers of humanitarian assistance and medical supplies, "said Pompeo.

The United States Coast Guard is now reviewing travel and health reports of incoming cruise passengers. Cruises avoid carrying passengers from hot areas so they don't have to quarantine an entire ship offshore.

A coast guard helicopter threw coronavirus test kits at a cruise ship bound for San Francisco that is being monitored, according to Cuccinelli.

"We are really driving them one by one, but it is with the goal of not carrying the virus to the ground," Cuccinelli said.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, declared Wednesday a state of emergency for the entire state with 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

More than 9,400 people in California were being monitored. The state of Florida and Washington, where 10 people died, declared a state of emergency during the weekend.

The number of confirmed cases is increasing in the USA. UU. As the test kits are available to doctors and hospitals that treat patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

The test tube labeled Coronavirus is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020 (File: Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

The CDC has distributed 75,000 test kits that detect the presence of the virus to medical laboratories across the country and there will be more test kits available in the coming weeks, Robert Kadlec, deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, told Congress on Thursday.

Kadlec said 2,500 kits with 500 tests each, manufactured by a private company, Integrated DNA Technologies, are sent to laboratories across the country.

The kits will not be available immediately because the laboratory staff must be trained and validated, but they are expected to come into use in the next two weeks, Kadlec said.

"That will significantly improve the ability of doctors and primary care doctors and nurses to judge when their patients should be tested if they suspect a coronavirus," Kadlec said.

A parallel effort by the HHS Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is underway with other US medical manufacturers. UU. To develop more tests, Kadlec said.