U.S. Army UU. Order newest sniper rifles – Defense Blog

The famous arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch received a contract modification from the US Army. UU. For $ 33.5 million for new sniper rifles.

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He said Wednesday that Heckler & Koch Defense Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, was granted a $ 33.5 modification to hire W15QKN-16-D-0051 for the compact semi-automatic sniper systems and the designated Rifleman squadron.

Offers were requested online with one received. Workplaces and financing will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2022.

Under the terms of the award, HK Defense will produce new rifles, including the new Army semi-automatic compact sniper system (CSASS). The new HK rifle is a lightweight 7.62mm G28 variant in use by the German army. The HK CSASS takes advantage of the proven design of the G28, meeting the requirements of the Army in terms of accuracy, reliability and size. Heckler & Koch will also provide spare parts, support and training to the Army.