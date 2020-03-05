U.S. Army UU. Order more UH-72 Lakota helicopters – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense said Tuesday that Airbus Helicopters Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas, received a new contract for the acquisition of 15 UH-72 Lakota helicopters.

The contract modification award from the US Army Contracting Command UU., Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is worth more than $ 122.6 million.

Airbus builds the Lakota at its Columbus, Mississippi facility. Since the beginning of the program in 2005, Airbus has delivered more than 412 Lakotas. The UH-72A is a twin-engine light utility helicopter used for a wide range of military operations, including border patrol, MEDEVAC, troop and VIP transport, light cargo, National Security.

Available in multiple configurations with the lowest cost to buy, own and operate any US military helicopter in production, the UH-72A is a key component of the Army Aviation Restructuring Initiative (ARI) and the leading rotating wing trainer for the U.S. Army UU. Aviation Center of Excellence in Fort Rucker, Ala.

The Lakotas have been widely used in recent years, responding to forest fires in California and hurricanes.

Several states across the country are partnering with the local authorities that use Lakota to assist in the execution of national missions, highlighting the unique versatility of this aircraft and its ability to carry out joint operations of governmental and non-governmental agencies.