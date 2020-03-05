Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line expects baby # 3

Baby on the way!

Thursday, Tyler hubbard Y Hayley Stommel He announced that his family is growing once more in the most adorable way. Taking Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a series of photos of the couple's daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling his son Luca Reed, 6 months, a little precious secret.

"& # 39; Little brother, mom and dad are having another one! & # 39;" He captioned the post, where sweet brothers wear matching attire. "We were as surprised as Liv and as mute as Luca. # 3under3." Hayley shared the beautiful photos in her account, pointing out that little Luca's expression of amazement was quite funny. "When Luca discovers that he is no longer the baby," he wrote. "Surprise, here comes baby Hubbard # 3!

This news comes months after the long-time couple, who married in 2015, welcomed their baby in August. Wishing their little bundle of joy is a surprise, Tyler and Hayley decided to announce the exciting news on the red carpet in February as they headed to the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala.