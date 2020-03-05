Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line expects baby # 3

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Baby on the way!
Thursday, Tyler hubbard Y Hayley Stommel He announced that his family is growing once more in the most adorable way. Taking Instagram, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared a series of photos of the couple's daughter Olivia Rose, 2, telling his son Luca Reed, 6 months, a little precious secret.
"& # 39; Little brother, mom and dad are having another one! & # 39;" He captioned the post, where sweet brothers wear matching attire. "We were as surprised as Liv and as mute as Luca. # 3under3." Hayley shared the beautiful photos in her account, pointing out that little Luca's expression of amazement was quite funny. "When Luca discovers that he is no longer the baby," he wrote. "Surprise, here comes baby Hubbard # 3!
This news comes months after the long-time couple, who married in 2015, welcomed their baby in August. Wishing their little bundle of joy is a surprise, Tyler and Hayley decided to announce the exciting news on the red carpet in February as they headed to the Clive Davis pre-Grammy Gala.
Excited to share that baby no. 2 was on its way, Tyler leaned down to kiss Hayley's belly in front of the cameras, creating one of Hubbard's prettiest photos to date.
Talking to E! News at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the country singer could not mask his enthusiasm for being a father again. "We have a little friend on the road, so we are very excited. In mid-August we will have another in the house," he said. Jason Kennedy Y Tanya Rad. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if he still sneaked in but we're definitely excited."
Like the singer of "Meant To Be,quot; said at the Billboard Music Awards: "Surely it will be a whirlwind in the coming years." Tyler has already shown that living with two babies is not an easy task. In fact, after Luca arrived, he joked that not even the smell of bacon could wake him from a deep sleep these days.
"Having a baby is simply tiring," he captioned a video of his wife holding a piece of bacon on him while he sleeps. "Hayley had been trying to wake me up for 20 minutes to help her and if at 10 in the morning a bacon wouldn't do it, nothing would. This was the third and final attempt. Haha."
