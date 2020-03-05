Tyler Hubbard and his wife waiting for baby No. 3

Instagram

Florida member Georgia Line and his wife Hayley are delighted to announce to their fans that they have another addition to their growing family.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler hubbard He is preparing to become the father of three children: his wife Hayley is pregnant only six months after receiving her second child.

The creator of "Cruise" successes reported to fans online on Thursday, March 5, 2020, sharing two sweet photos of his daughter Olivia, two and his six-month-old son Luca, wearing black and gold star outfits matching while snuggling. up on a white sofa

In the first image, Olivia leans towards her little brother and seems to share a secret, while in the second photo, she has a hand over her mouth with a look of surprise while Luca looks a bit confused.

"& # 39; Little brother, mom and dad are having another one! & # 39;" Hubbard captioned the photos, before revealing that the news of her third pregnancy was unexpected.

He added: "We were as surprised as Liv and as dumb as Luca # 3under3."

The future mother Hayley also shared the ad on her Instagram page, writing: "When Luca discovers that she is no longer the baby. Surprise, here comes baby # 3 from Hubbard!"

The couple married in 2015.