Twitter now prohibits dehumanizing comments based on age, disability and illness

Twitter has updated your hate speech policies to cover tweets that make dehumanizing comments, which are comments that treat "others as less human,quot;, depending on age, disability or illness. The changes follow the company's policy updates made last July that said Twitter would eliminate tweets that dehumanize religious groups.

Prior to that, Twitter issued a broad ban in 2018 to dehumanize the speech to complement its existing hate speech policies that cover protected classes such as race and gender. Since then, he has been updating these dehumanization policies to take into account specific cases that his original set of rules could not address, according to user comments.

Now, Twitter says that tweets like the ones in the image below will be deleted when they are reported:

Image: Twitter

The company says that tweets reported in violation of these new policies, but published before today, will be deleted, but will not result in account suspension.

Twitter first launched policies that ban dehumanizing speech in September 2018. At that time, Twitter requested comments and then said it received more than 8,000 responses in more than 30 countries in just two weeks. Much of the comments focused on the policies being too broad. So Twitter has started calling specific types of speech against specific groups against its rules, starting with religion and now with age, disability and disease.

In a tweet, the company indicates that more groups will eventually be protected by this policy:

There is more to come. We continue to research and collaborate with a global working group of external experts to address additional protected categories. For more information on how we work with external experts: https: //t.co/FTTW6k0DBJ – Twitter Security (@TwitterSafety) March 5, 2020

Twitter also does not allow transgender people to get confused or name by the name they used before the transition, also called "deadnaming," a policy established at the end of 2018. The company said in October 2019 that its automated moderation tools now mark and remove more than half of all abusive tweets before users report them.