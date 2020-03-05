Turkish police strengthen the Greek border to stop the return of migrants | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836511% %MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836512%

Turkey has deployed 1,000 police at its border to prevent Greece from pushing migrants Y refugees Behind, said his Interior Minister, while thousands concentrated on the Greek border.

"A thousand special force agents are deployed from this morning to the Meric River on the border, fully equipped, to prevent people from being pushed back," Suleyman Soylu told reporters during a visit to the northwestern province of Edirne. Thursday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836513% %MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836514%

The river is known as Evros in Greece.

%MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836515% %MINIFYHTMLbd71086d41748f64d63b0dfdaee5836516%

Soylu accused Greece of "mistreating,quot; migrants and refugees and said Turkey "would not allow it."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that migrants and refugees will no longer be prevented from trying to reach Europe, denying in a commitment to keep them in Turkish territory under a 2016 agreement with the European Union.

Greece denies using real ammunition at the border (2:26)

"Despair and despair are growing as refugees and migrants take advantage of Turkey's open border with Greece and Bulgaria, "said Natasha Ghoneim of Al Jazeera, reporting from the Turkish side of the border.

"Some run dangerous risks because of the possibility of reaching the European Union."

Turkey is home to some four million refugees, most of them Syrians, and Ankara fears another influx as Russian-backed regime forces press to recover Idlib's last opposing stronghold.

After Erdogan's announcement, thousands of refugees rushed to the border in Edirne, where there have been clashes with Greek police in recent days.

There have also been arrivals from Turkey to Greek islands like Lesbos.

Turkey has claimed that Greece is using live rounds against migrants, saying that at least three people have been killed.

.@NikosDendias Do you think it is acceptable to throw tear gas bombs at innocent refugees? Is it acceptable to shoot and kill them? Instead of spreading false news about us #Greece I should treat refugees as human beings, just like #Turkey.#GreeceAttacksRefugees https://t.co/YtR522ZlD4 – Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 5, 2020

Athens has dismissed the accusations as "false news," saying Turkish forces were helping people cross the border. Both sides used tear gas at the Kastanies border post on Wednesday.

The Bellingcat investigation website said on Thursday that Greek riot police could be using potentially lethal tear gas after spent gas canisters with pointed tips near protests by asylum seekers on the Greece-Turkey border .

A child dies when the refugee ship turns in front of Lesbos (2:17)

The Greek government said border guards had avoided almost 7,000 attempts to enter in the last 24 hours, and almost 35,000 in the last five days.

Athens is preparing to deport hundreds of others who succeeded.

Deportations

Soylu, who said on Wednesday that Turkey was preparing a case in the European Court of Human Rights on the treatment of migrants in Greece, accused Greek forces of injuring 164 people and pushing almost 5,000 to Turkey.

The situation at the Kastanies border crossing was quiet on Thursday. Migrants, many of whom are from Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as from Syria and other Arab nations, piled up in tents and makeshift camps on the Turkish side of the border.

Migrants who arrived illegally in Greece after March 1 will be transferred to the northern city of Serres and deported back to their own countries, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Wednesday.

"Our goal is to return them to their countries," he told the Athens News Agency.

Mitarachi also said that migrants who entered Greece before January 1, 2019 and who live on their Aegean islands would be transferred to the mainland in the coming days.

Athens announced on March 1 that it would not accept any new asylum applications for a month after the accumulation of migrants at the border. This has provoked criticism from human rights agencies.

The Aegean Sea remained rough on Thursday and there were no more boat sightings transporting immigrants to Lesbos and other Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast.

Lesbos already houses more than 20,000 asylum seekers, many of them living in dirty conditions in overcrowded camps.

Greece and the EU accuse Turkey of deliberately inciting migrants and refugees to cross the border as a way of pressuring Brussels to offer more money or support Ankara's geopolitical objectives in the Syrian conflict.

Erdogan discussed the issue of migrants with senior EU officials in Ankara on Wednesday, but his spokesman said the Europeans had made "no concrete proposal,quot; on how to resolve the crisis.

Ankara's policy shift towards migrants in its territory came after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in an air strike in Syria.