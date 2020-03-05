Turkish journalists jailed for the officer's funeral report | Turkey News

According to a local media outlet, two Turkish journalists were sentenced to nine years in prison for a report covering the funeral of a Turkish intelligence officer killed in Libya.

News director Baris Terkoglu and journalist Hulya Kilinc were arrested earlier this week after a video was posted on the OdaTV website that claimed to show the officer's burial, the Hurriyet Daily News reported Thursday.

Last year, Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation agreement, and since then Turkey sent Syrian troops and allied fighters to Libya.

According to the state news agency Anadolu, an Istanbul court formally arrested the two journalists on suspicion of revealing the identity of an intelligence agency official.

The Turkish news website published the name of the officer and the initial of his last name, said the Committee for the Protection of Journalists. He also reported that his funeral took place in the western province of Turkey of Manisa.

In response to criticism, OdaTV told local media that the officer's name had already been revealed by an opposition lawmaker.

In an interview with CNN Turk, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu condemned the news report and said: "There are state secrets, national security secrets."

Terkoglu served a 19-month prison sentence between 2011 and 2012 after being accused of participating in a plot to overthrow the government.

Last month, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said two Turkish troops were killed in Libya, where Ankara supports the government recognized by the United Nations in the conflict in the state of North Africa.

Turkey provides military support to the Government of the National Agreement (GNA), based in the capital, Tripoli. Since April, the city has been attacked by forces loyal to the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, which is aligned with a rival administration based in the east of the country.

Ankara says his military personnel are there to support the GNA, but denies that they are involved in active fighting.

Turkey classified 157 of 180 countries in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

The Turkish Journalists Union said 135 members of the media are currently incarcerated in Turkey.