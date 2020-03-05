Turkey destroyed another Pantsir-S1 supplied by Russia in Syria – Defense Blog

The Turkish force destroyed another combined self-propelled system of armed missiles Pantsir-S1 (NATO name SA-22 Greyhound) in Idlib, Syria.

The Pantsir-S1 air defense system of the Syrian Arab army was destroyed by a missile attack in Syria on March 3, images of the attack published online appear.

According to several media reports, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system was destroyed by Turkish armed unmanned aerial vehicles in Seraqip on the night of March 3 while its radar was active. But experts emphasized that the missiles were fired from F-16 fighter jets.

Some sources also said that Turkey used to attack Russian-made air defense systems its most recent electronic warfare capabilities, including the land-based KORAL transportable electronic warfare system. The Turkish government soon confirmed that its armed forces are using electronic warfare systems to support military operations in northeastern Syria.

Turkey launches deadly air strikes against Syrian forces after more than three dozen Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces near Idlib.

Turkey is one of the main sponsors of the Syrian opposition, while Russia has been providing military support to the week-long Syrian government offensive in Idlib that has displaced some 950,000 people and has left hundreds of civilians dead.