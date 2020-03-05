Tristan Thompson is still desperately trying to get Khloe Kardashian back

Khloe Kardashian's baby, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly still trying to get her back after he repeatedly cheated on her while they were together.

According to a new report, Tristan is not ready to let Khloé go.

"Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life he becomes even stronger. He sends flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers and many of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweets. texting and never stop telling her that he wants her back. ”Khloe enjoys the attention, but she still mistrusts him in that regard. She trusts him as a father to True but, as to getting back together at this point He wants to keep things as they are. They are, "a source told HollywoodLife.

