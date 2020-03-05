Tristan Thompson flirts louder with Khloe Kardashian in person than with his Instagram flattery

WENN / Apega / Adriana M. Barraza

According to reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers star is working hard to recover his ex and his baby mom, but "he still mistrusts him" even though "he enjoys the attention."

Tristan Thompson is not hiding the fact that he still waits for another chance with his ex girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with their online flirting, but what people have seen is far from what they have done in person. According to reports, the professional basketball player is trying his best to get his baby back.

"Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life he becomes even stronger," a source told HollywoodLife.com. When detailing the efforts of the 28-year-old athlete to woo Khloe, the source says: "He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers and many of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stop telling, she wants her back. "

How the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star responds to Tristan's sweet gestures, the source reveals:" Khloe enjoys the attention, but she still distrusts him in that regard. "It seems that a reconciliation between the two is still far from happening as the source states," he says. he as True's father but, as for getting back together right now, she wants to keep things as they are. "

Tristan was recently caught wanting the sexy capture of Khloe. The mother of one posted on Instagram on Monday, February 2 a selfie in the bathroom with her rocking chair with a white bra and thong of her Good American brand.

The outfit allowed the 35-year-old woman to flaunt her flat stomach and show her cleavage. "It blinks and it will be summer. Stay ready so you never have to prepare," the caption subtitled. Tristan then jumped into the comments section to leave a flirty message, writing "cheeky."

Tristan and Khloe broke up in February 2019 amid rumors that he cheated on her with his sister. Kylie JennerPrevious BFF Jordyn Woods. The then couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named True Thompson, in April 2018.