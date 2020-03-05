Trina and Sukihana have a message for Stevie J. After their comments on “LHHMIA” Hair and Makeup

%MINIFYHTML8f0a379904799f0806fa641d0d75880f11% %MINIFYHTML8f0a379904799f0806fa641d0d75880f12%

#Roommates, it's days later and the cast of VH1's hit reality series "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; still feels some kind of opinion about Stevie J.'s recent comments about hair and makeup on the show. As they prepared to film the meeting, Trina and Sukihana turned to social networks to call Stevie and let her know that her hair always looks like a bomb.

As we reported earlier, on Twitter, Stevie J. disagreed with all women's hair and makeup looks, except the Premadonna cast member, writing:

"Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Turn on the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!"

After Trick Daddy got involved and threatened to "slap Stevie," he posted a follow-up video, saying: He didn't want to hurt or disrespect his comments, he just wanted to make sure that all the "Latin and black queens,quot; in the program looked their best.

He also noted that from his criticism, he bet that hair and makeup will definitely be better in the future.

A few days later, the cast members of "LHHMIA,quot;, Trina and Sukihana, posted their own videos to Stevie and letting her know what's really good.

Trina said, "When I look at the cast of,quot; Love & Hip Hop Miami, "most women's hair is combed and we are talking about mine. You never get my hair fucked. Always lying down, always done by the best. I laughed?"

Meanwhile, Sukihana intervened with claims that nobody cares about Stevie J. since he is no longer in a relationship with Joseline Hernández. He also said that Joseline wigs looked bad when they were together, but they look much better now that they are not a couple.

The season 3 meeting "LHHMIA,quot; is scheduled to air in a few weeks.

Roommates, what do you think about this?