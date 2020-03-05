Trick Daddy threatens & # 39; slap & # 39; to Stevie J for & # 39; LHH: Miami & # 39; Girls & # 39; Appearance Comments

%MINIFYHTML0e4d1aca40f2700cf2f0559fedcecf8111% %MINIFYHTML0e4d1aca40f2700cf2f0559fedcecf8112%

After the March 2 episode of the reality show VH1, the star of & # 39; LHH: Atlanta & # 39; apparently she feels annoyed at the girls' wigs and decides to go to her Twitter account to share her feelings.

Stevie J has something to say about the appearance of the ladies in "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"While most of the viewers talked about Amara calling it ends with Emjay and the abrupt beginning of Sukihana, Brat bell Y KamillionOn the BAPS tour in the last episode of the reality series VH1, Stevie J was more upset about the girls' wigs and went to Twitter to share their feelings.

"Good morning! The ladies remove those lace fronts of love n hip hop from Miami!" criticized, although excluded Premadonna of his diss. "Turn on the hair and makeup immediately, make our beautiful sisters look crazy here!"

His tweets immediately attracted the attention of fans and cast members of "LHH: Miami." "Except Premadonna! True, Stevie … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ post !!! PM replied.

In the meantime, Daddy Trick I wasn't feeling the "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"The comments of the cast members about the girls on his show. He took his Instagram account to warn Stevie J, threatening to jump on him if he says anything about the Miami girls ever again on social media.

"You don't want to post on social networks or comment on someone from Miami … if you go to social networks and comment on girls from Miami or & # 39; Love & Hip Hop: Miami & # 39 ;, now let's talk in person .That means you're a dawg girl. The next dawg girl says something, I'm going to slap you! "He said furiously as he looked directly at the camera.

Fans, however, were confused to see how offended Trick Daddy for Stevie J.'s tweet "He needs to sit down. We don't forget his hair," a fan advised him while another person asked him to "calm down." Another confused fan wrote: "Damn why these celebrities are so sensitive today by small comments, but who am I?"

Others insisted that Trick Daddy "can't get mad because Stevie tells the truth lmaoo." According to Stevie J, one person noticed that the wigs that the women of "LHH: Miami" wore "ALL Looked Low Budget & A Hot Ratchet Mess."