Trent Williams trade rumors: The Redskins allow rigs to pursue trade; Browns show interest

%MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4311% %MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4312%

The star's left tackle, Trent Williams, may finally be released from the Redskins in the coming months after the team agreed Thursday to allow him to explore business options through his agent, Vincent Taylor.

%MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4313% %MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4314%

Williams did not downplay in 2019 and entered into a bitter dispute with the team about managing a growth in his head that was finally discovered to be a rare form of cancer. Williams claims that the organization did not take the matter seriously, negligence that, according to him, could have cost him his life.

%MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4315% %MINIFYHTML276efe480e64aea86cd3135de035cd4316%

While much of Williams' complaint with the Redskins last year revolved around team president Bruce Allen, it seems he still wants to move on. In response to a text question from The Washington Post this week about whether he had finished playing in Washington, Williams allegedly wrote: "Yes, quite."

Williams was selected for seven consecutive Pro Bowls before not adapting to last season.

The Washington Redskins are giving Trent Williams the opportunity to seek an exchange for sources. – Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 5, 2020

MORE: How well would a booth of & # 39; MNF & # 39; work? from Al Michaels-Peyton Manning?

There is a financial incentive for Washington to move Williams soon. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington notes that the Redskins would enter free agency with $ 72 million in capitalization if they exchange Williams ($ 14.5 million cap by 2020, according to Spotrac.com) before that.

The Browns, which have been linked to Williams before, are interested in adding it to shore up their offensive line. They are likely to be joined by other suitors.

Whichever team lands, Williams will come out with one of the best tackles in the game, probably below market value. The new franchise would be the first NFL stage change for the 31-year-old, who has spent his entire career in Washington.