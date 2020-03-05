Toya Johnson's video with Reign Rushing makes fans laugh – Check out Reigny "Working,quot; at the ice cream shop

Toya Johnson made her fans' day happy when she posted this video with her baby, Reign Rushing. The pretty girl pretends to work in an ice cream shop, and you should definitely see how things go there.

Toya shared a teaser clip on her social media account, but the full video is on YouTube.

‘This is how it happens in the ice cream parlor of @ reign_beaux. 😩 ’Toya captioned his IG publication.

Tiny Harris's daughter, Zonnique Pullins also skipped the comments and said: "Goodbye and the point as please do not return to my shop hahaha,quot;

Someone said: ‘Toya, Reign is NOT worried about your coins! She said her sales are still good little sister! She doesn't need that kind of negative energy in her store! "The door,quot;

A follower said: & # 39; I love Reign, she's hilarious "goodbye if you don't want what I'm offering,quot;, and someone else posted this: "He pointed to the door like,quot; You can go out, I'm not going to deal with this today " 😭😭 & # 39;

A fan posted: "haha, she said that if you can't take what I'm offering you, you can go haha."

Another commentator wrote: ‘I know she brings you much joy. She brings me joy, and I am outside looking inward. It makes me stumble! 😂 He has a lot of personality. God bless you Reigny. "

Someone else exclaimed: Dios Oh my God, she is so adorable! I've seen this video, I don't know how many times. She must make you laugh all the time. "

Another fan said: & # 39; Reign is too cute and so bright and wise Toya that you're doing an amazing job raising your hands, mom, you're the best. I give you many things, it drives you to give your beautiful daughters the world that they could not have asked for a better mother.

Toya is living her best life with her baby after returning from a short vacation she had with her friends.



