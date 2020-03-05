Toni Braxton talks about her lupus: she had a heart attack that led to her diagnosis!

Toni Braxton has been open about his diagnosis of lupus since he received it more than a decade ago. The R,amp;B singer recently revealed how she discovered that she had the autoimmune disorder.

Sister Braxton has managed to stay relevant in Hollywood with concerts, albums and even a long-running reality show. The singer does everything while balancing being a mother of two, sister and daughter.

What makes his life even more hectic is his battle with Lupus, not only does it affect his physical and mental health, but it often takes his voice away.

Toni discovered that CBD products help her with the pain and inflammation that the disease entails.

Recently he visited the Daily Pop of E! Where he revealed details about his battle.

‘I was still in Las Vegas, had a residence in Las Vegas (from 2006 to 2008) and was sick all the time. Tired chronically, my blood pressure was high (and) I never had it. I just couldn't figure it out and get to find out, I had a heart attack. I had to go to the hospital and that's when they found out. "

He continued describing how scared he was because he knew nothing about the disease and thought his career would be over.

As for the type of lupus, it's not just the one that changes your appearance, yours is the one that attacks your vital organs and more.

‘As a result I have microvascular angina, I have thick blood, which means that my blood clots. There were many different things. Of the lupus, I have the worst, but the worst, I have the best. I always try to be positive about it. "

Braxton is not the only celebrity who has fought publicly against the disorder. Selena Gomez and Trick Daddy also share the same health condition.



