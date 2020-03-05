Tito's vodka warns customers against the manufacture of hand sanitizer with its product to stop the coronavirus

# Roommates, people around the world are going to do everything they can to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus, and apparently that now includes making a homemade hand sanitizer with Tito's vodka. The popular liquor brand recently spent several hours on social media urging customers not to use their brand to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

As reported by @BusinessInsider, Tito's Vodka is directed to the company's Twitter page to urge US customers not to use their product in handmade disinfectants, since it is not considered an effective replacement for Purell, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For the past 24 hours, Tito's vodka has continued to end the widespread rumors on social networks that his vodka can be used as a disinfectant instead of a real hand sanitizer, since product shortages continue to be reported throughout the country due to coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Tito wrote the following message:

“According to the CDC, the hand sanitizer must contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's handmade vodka has 40% alcohol and, therefore, does not meet the current CDC recommendation. See attached for more information. "

Tito's spokesman followed that message with an additional response, stating:

"While it would be good for businesses for our fans to use massive amounts of Tito's hand sanitizer, it would be a shame to waste good things, especially if they don't disinfect, which isn't true, according to the CDC." "

Meanwhile, Purcell is working overtime to get more disinfectant on store shelves as demand soars:

“We have experienced several increases in demand in the past during other outbreaks, and this is at the upper end of the spectrum, but it is unprecedented. We have added shifts and we have team members working overtime, according to our plans for situations like this. ”

While we are all a little terrified at this time, let's also use logic at a time like this.

