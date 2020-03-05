Tisha Campbell ensures that the cast of & # 39; Martin & # 39; try to find time to revive

%MINIFYHTML127aa3be38f9009e801fc74ff84d3bb611% %MINIFYHTML127aa3be38f9009e801fc74ff84d3bb612%

When talking about a possible restart of the 90's comedy, Gina Waters-Payne cartoonist admits that the death of co-star Thomas Mikal Ford in 2016 made things "a bit difficult."

Tisha Campbell He has assured fans that "everyone is working hard" to make a "Martin" revival happen.

The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight about a possible comedy restart, which also starred Martin Lawrence and ran from 1992 to 1997.

While Campbell revealed that the talks are in progress, he added that the tight cast schedules are delaying work at the meeting, explaining: "Everyone is working hard, so we are all trying to find the time."

"Tichina (Arnold) has her show and Martin and her movies," he said, referring to Arnold's work in the CBS comedy "The neighborhood"." Carl (Anthony Payne II) is constantly working and doing stand-up … So it's very difficult to program something to do something like that. "

Campbell confessed the death of co-star Thomas Mikal Ford (Tommy Ford), who died as a result of medical complications in October 2016 at the age of 52, also made things "a bit difficult."

However, the star assured fans that "they are still talking" about the possibility, and that all actors "love each other very much."