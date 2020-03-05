Tinashe responds to fans who dragged her to the northwest Comment: & # 39; It was a joke! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6
Logo

Tinashe faced anger on social media on Tuesday, after she intervened in the North West / ZaZa situation, making a joke about North, Kim Kardashian's daughter and Kanye West.

Earlier this week, ZaZa's parents criticized Kim and Kanye for not crediting ZaZa, who is five years old, after they gave no credit for North's dance to "What do I do?" at the Kanye & # 39; s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

Tinashe thought it would be fun to write "Northwest Wishes,quot; below the post. And the fans let her have it.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here