Tinashe responds to fans who dragged her to the northwest Comment: & # 39; It was a joke! & # 39;

Tinashe faced anger on social media on Tuesday, after she intervened in the North West / ZaZa situation, making a joke about North, Kim Kardashian's daughter and Kanye West.

Earlier this week, ZaZa's parents criticized Kim and Kanye for not crediting ZaZa, who is five years old, after they gave no credit for North's dance to "What do I do?" at the Kanye & # 39; s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

Tinashe thought it would be fun to write "Northwest Wishes,quot; below the post. And the fans let her have it.

"It was a shitty joke that you were really dragging. You are really acting as if I personally approached the girl like her, even in the gram, as if I was tired of everyone being so damn Plssssssssssss," Tinashe cheered.

Kim has already responded to ZaZa's parents, saying he wants North and ZaZa to meet:

"We love you, North is a big fan and records in the studio all the time with her father and is inspired by ZaZa and also loves Lay Lay!" Kim wrote. "Today's interpretation of North's remix of the ZaZa song was something he asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't want to give credit to the credits. I would love for the girls to meet soon."