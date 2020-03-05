Tinashe responds after Justine Skye discourages her for mocking the northwest over the ZaZa dispute

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision / Instar

Tinashe defends herself after her star mate, Justine, and many others call her for hitting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter in ZaZa's line.

Tinashe took a hit on northwest while supporting a 4 year old rap girl Zaza. "The wishes of the northwest," Tinashe left a comment on ZaZa's post. Tinashe soon faced criticism, and one of them came from a fellow artist Justine skye. "Are you crazy?" Justine made fun of Tinashe.

Many others called Tinashe. "You are so childish when you grow up that it is literally a girl," one wrote. "Lmaoo is well we understand, a Kardashian took your man," said another Ben Simmons who left Tinashe for Kendall Jenner. Another commented: "Girl, you must let go of all that pain. How can you talk negatively about someone's son? Don't be bitter, be better."

Later, Tinashe clarified: "It was a fucking joke of you all, dragging her seriously. Actually, I really act as if I personally approach the girl like her, even in the gram." She added: "I'm f ** King tired of everyone being so fucking fair Plsssssssssss."

Justine also did not escape the barbecue. Some mentioned Kylie Jenner Stole Travis Scott (II) her. "Where was this energy when Kylie robbed you of a man and had a whole baby with him?" One commented.

People on the Internet split between ZaZa and North West after North took the stage with his father. Kanye west& # 39; Yeezy season 8 fashion show and performed a remix of the ZaZa song.

ZaZa's team criticized Kanye and Kim Kardashian for not crediting ZaZa. "We take pride in creativity and believe if a child is involved or an adult … creativity deserves RESPECT / tribute!" The ZaZa team said.

ZaZa received a lot of support after the debacle. Naomi Campbell He left love emojis on the girl's page. Another individual praised the little star: "Zaza has too much sauce that nobody can match." Another commented: "Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Keep rocking #Zaza."

Kim responded by leaving a comment too. "We love you, North is a big fan and records in the studio all the time with her father and is inspired by ZaZa and also loves LayLay," wrote the mother of four children.

"Today's presentation of North's remix of the ZaZa song was something he asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn't want to give credit to the credits. I would love for the girls to meet soon," he continued. .