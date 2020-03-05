Timothy Hutton denies raping a 14-year-old girl in 1983

Actor Timothy Hutton denies new accusations that he raped a woman in 1983 when he was only 14, saying his accuser is trying to extort him.

On Monday, an article was published in which model Sera Johnston said the rape occurred while the actor's friend watched.

"He was getting very close to me, as, you know, he was really sneaking up on me and stroking my legs and stuff," he told Buzzfeed. "I just thought: I think this is going to be bad. I was really wrong about this."

She says she doesn't remember how he ended up in Hutton's room, but said he asked her if she had ever had sex before Hutton's friend entered the room.

Johnston said he told them things like "I don't think it's a good idea,quot; and "I don't think my mother is very happy about this." She said she wanted to leave. "To all I would say, it was: & # 39; It will be fine, it will be fine. It won't last long and you'll be fine & # 39;".

Hutton started kissing his neck. Hutton then undressed and penetrated her vaginally. She says she said "Please, don't do this. I can't do it. I can't," but Hutton told him he would like it and that his friend could look.

"It hurt like hell," Johnston said. "I mean, it was very painful. God. Yes, it was extremely painful. Horrible, horrible, absolutely horrible." She said that at one point, Hutton got up to take some petroleum jelly to use as a lubricant, and his friend inserted his genitals into his mouth. Hutton told his friend to stop, since she didn't like it, and allegedly continued to rape her.

"I never attacked Mrs. Johnston," Hutton told Deadline after the story was made public. "She threatened that if she didn't comply with her demands, she would go to the press with a false accusation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada."

He then punished the exit for running with Johnston's "false story,quot;, saying they "knew the truth because they were provided with documented evidence. What is really happening here is that Mrs. Johnston's extortion attempts failed," he said. Hutton "Then he decided to continue his threat to go to the press with his false story."